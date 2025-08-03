Chrys Magona: Amin survivor, model civil servant and Jinja’s patriarch goes home

“Are you going to shoot my daddy?” Janet, a curly-haired toddler, asked as she walked around the car at their Bell Avenue home. Heartbreaking. But Idi Amin’s State Research Bureau (SRB) agents had no hearts; it was time for another kill. With their quarry, Chrysostom Magona, in the net, they drove off towards his office as his family watched in horror. At gunpoint, he was ordered to hand over, then ordered back into the car. He looked at his son, Andrew, and his brother’s son Simwende, who had followed at a distance. Then he burst into tears. He felt he was dying too early, given that his children were so young. The car disappeared into the distance, onlookers certain they’d never see him again. Nobody taken by the SRB ever returned…alive. September 21, 1978. Magona, to us little boys, was a giant, endowed with the height an oak tree would envy.

He kept a fair amount of hair on his head and, like many men of his day, had his hair slightly parted by a line that began at the forehead and ran deep inside the hair. Ever smart, his short-sleeved shirt inevitably tucked in. The other thing that was always tucked in was his pipe. Back then, it was stylish to smoke. The average guys smoked cigarettes; the more stylish and sophisticated preferred a pipe. He drove a green VW Beetle, Registration Number UYM 164. The enduring picture of Magona was, therefore, that of a big guy, driving his Beetle, lost in deep thought, pipe tucked away in his mouth, and blowing little clouds of smoke as he went about his business in the little town. With only one radio and television station and just one newspaper in the country and, of course, no cell phones and Internet, news travelled slowly, mouth to mouth.

But that day it moved fast, because the Magonas were one of the most prominent families in Jinja. Young family: Christine was just eight. Andrew seven. The twins, Barbara and Janet, were four. Clare was two and Peter was just six weeks. Her back to the wall, Anne Magona threw even the proverbial kitchen sink at the regime. She ran around to contact anyone who could help her. One easy choice for that was Helen Wagabaza, an American who had married Paul, a teacher at Jinja Senior Secondary School. Wagabaza had himself been earlier arrested but released after Helen cried out to Minister of Education, Brig Barnabas Kili. Helen being American, the government had feared the United States would raise dust, so they decided it was more prudent to let him go. Could lightning strike twice? Maybe, just maybe. After a chat with Helen, Magona also decided to contact Brig Kili; and Lubyayi (German, married to a Musoga) was happy to drive her to Kampala to meet the minister.

Brig Kili, however, explained that this was a different kettle of fish. He said unlike the Wagabaza incident in which the person arrested was a teacher, Magona wasn’t a teacher – never mind that his wife was one of the most distinguished teachers and educationists in the country. Another small matter: Ms Magona had relinquished her British citizenship and become Ugandan, so both she and her husband were firmly within the grip of the Ugandan authorities. Government, Kili said, was free to do as it pleased – and it was pleased to keep Magona in the dungeons. Driving to Kampala, the ladies had been full of hope that the minister would do something; driving back to Jinja was painful, their hopes dashed against a brick wall.

The pleas, though, continued, and eventually, an order was issued: release him. He came back home on October 3, 1978 – in bad shape, but grateful to be alive. Divine intervention; sheer resurrection! God gave him a new lease of life and the joy of watching his children grow. Just 12 weeks short of his 93rd birthday, Magona succumbed to a short illness on July 24, 2025. Jinja was once the heart of Uganda’s industry, blessed with factories, bustling commerce, and a rising middle class—structures inherited from British planning. Citizens like Magona were its pillars. His death marks not just the loss of a man, but the fading of the generational custodians who upheld that civic ethos. I salute a man most worthy!



