Church and State relationship can’t be undermined

The State never said it had bad blood with Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga but opportunist politicians jumped onto his demise suggesting foul play with the State first ‘suspected culprit’! Such politicians and their ilk premise[d] their claims on the fallen prelate’s unflinching boldness in pointing out government’s inadequacies and perhaps akin to what transpired between president Idi Amin and Anglican Archbishop Janani Luwum, thought that the State wished him out of its way! Nothing could be further from this illusionary thinking than insinuations in their eulogies.

But with the vindictive post-mortem report unarguably contrary to their claims and the State according him a 17-gun salute official burial, an army preserve for Four-Star Generals, to appreciate his cooperation in Gen. Museveni’s NRA Bush War, and later, government, they were embarrassed!

God ruled Israel through prophets, priests and kings. For Uganda, a nation which gives God precedence— “For God and My Country”, would it be ‘sacrilegious’ for religious leaders to guide the State on godliness and shed Gospel light on earthly realities, love for God and neighbour being the ultimate hallmark? Would a president who quotes the Bible like a priest, reaches out to spiritual leaders with advice and support, really be offended by their counsel?

The Church and State ought to cordially and complimentarily co-exist. Both Archbishop Lwanga and President Museveni understood this, ignoring cynics’ and political zealots’ sentiments maintained their relationship! Tarcisio Agostoni, writing in, “Every Citizen’s Handbook, quotes President Museveni’s December 5, 1993 Lira Speech calling for transparency among Church leaders and harmony between clergy and laity, priests and bishops —blasting Church leaders who divert(ed) foreign donations to Churches to their personal use.

Did that Mr. Museveni a ‘Church Critic’? However, temporal authority, unlike religious leadership embraces all citizens and is highly competitive; therefore, religious leaders who dare, ought to offer their guidance meticulously.

St. Augustine, medieval theologian cum political philosopher, argued in “City of God”, that to have the possibility of peace and happiness to which all people, including the wicked aspire, one must be a member in the City of God whose order transcends the political sphere; [and] citizenship in the city of God does not abrogate, but preserves and complements citizenship in the temporal society!

Similarly, in his 1961 Pastoral Letter, “Church and State”, the late Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka, who unlike Lwanga, endured a cold religio-political relationship with Buganda Kingdom and Obote’s UPC, to encourage Catholics to endure negative political animosity, and civil leaders to relate their activities to the Authority of God, obligatory Rule to follow (Immortal Dei), noted, “…since I am your leader, given to you by God to guide you and to strengthen you in righteousness, I consider that I would be neglecting my duty if I remained silent, fore-seeing, as I do, the danger in which some of you stand of losing courage, and even your faith…Church and State, should have good relations with one another and work together for the common good…

The State must recognize that it is also bound by the laws of God… In all temporal matters in which no religious principle is involved, the State is supreme… The same duty applies to the State: it has the duty to recognize that in religious and moral matters, the Church is also supreme and independent of the government of her own affairs.”

Little wonder, speculators misunderstood the Archbishop Lwanga’s bold advocacy for order, erroneously and selfishly attempting to use it to undermine his religio-political relationship with government even posthumously!

Mr Patrick Katagata Jr., is a former MP Aspirant, Buhweju County. patkatagata@gmail.com

