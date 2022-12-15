Circulation of power is now inevitable

Reference has been made to an article written by David Richard Mafabi titled “Stop hooliganism in succession talk” published by the New Vision on November 21, in which he attempted to disempower NRM supporters from calling for reallocation of control within the party. Further inspiration has been drawn from an article written by Mr Ofwono Opondo titled “NRM; supposed revolutionary party, suffering internal lethargy” equally published by the New Vision, an article that drew so much debate both within and without NRM, signifying level of poverty of space for honest discussion on internal control. Mafabi’s article took no recognition that NRM abhor to be lectured on power management by those who have never held it.

Identical to corporate companies that go through stages of product life cycles, most regimes in Africa have got life span embedded in the life of generation that ushered it in. Like an onion with layers upon layers of concentric circles around the centre, generations of children form strata from where leaders emerge successively. Again, just like onion, with time and natural cause, the outer layers begin to develop dull colours, sometimes desiccate and pills away. Layers upon layers may soon follow and go the same way. Still what remains is a clean bulb good for cooking.

Should the outer layer develop unusuality, and fail to pull off, the same natural phenomenon may happen right from inside the ring of once clean onion. At that point, the onion starts to rot from right inside rendering the other rings slippery and grotty. The whole onion is doomed. This is not the political show we intend to watch.

Unlike onion, political regime’s layers are determined by systems’ design. But if there is no deliberate scheme for the generations of succeeding leaders to break to surface, certainly there is kismet. Unlike onion that begin to rot from the inside to demonstrate the importance of time, the succeeding generations of leaders will develop ring of force and weight to respite out, a revolution is born. I am talking about political tenure-ship and circulation of power within.

Sometime leaders at whatever level of political offices act with self-justification to stay on even with glaring evidence that their administrations have since lost effectualness. Even then, that justification must appreciate the importance of time. In the Reinforcement Theory by Jerry Ross, he blamed the occurrence on reward policies. He says that when people anticipate erratical reward, they can become quite persistent, especially if it’s asymmetrical. Unfortunately, many regimes situations that escalate to unplanned political change of administration involve precisely this type of reinforcement pattern.

Enough studies have shown that there is an inverted undulating relationship between tenure of office and performance due to inverse influence of learning and adaptation. Beyond 10 years, positive effects of learning are, however, outweighed by progressively increasing costs of mismatch between the paradigm which leaders could have chosen and environmental. While new leaders are highly attuned to the external environment, longer-tenured executives are increasingly isolated from it.

This is because, when entering the new position, leaders generally strive to demonstrate efficacy in order to prove that their nomination was the right choice and in order to build legitimacy. After 10 years however, CEOs typically have reached a very strong power position but simultaneously start to lack the excitement for their works. Instead of taking new initiatives, they concentrate more on the ceremonial aspects of their jobs.

Even when Lucier, Wheeler and Habbel, (2017) advanced divergent line of argument that longer tenure of office for CEOs leads to higher institutional performance due to experience and seniority of the jobs, that changes always usher uncertainty and disruptions, moving from known to unknown, potentially “sinking a stead ship” Giambatista, Rowe, & Diaz, (2019), contended that CEOs use their seniority only to entrench themselves and assert their authority, but not to benefit institutions and the people they serve.

It’s now obligatory upon members of the National Resistance Movement to take interest in what Pfeffer and Ocasio described in their journal as Institutional Logics and Historical Contingency of Power to save the onion from getting grotty, potentially rendering the whole bulb sebaceous. Circulation of power is now inevitable; it in our intrinsic interest that it occur from within.