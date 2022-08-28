Citizens of Gulu City need empowerment, not shunning

On Monday, I had an important telephone conversation with a colleague who is a resident of both Gulu and Kampala cities. I had called to invite him for a board of directors meeting of a not-for-profit organisation, in which both of us are members. So immediately after exchanging pleasantries, the issue of the inhumane treatment of citizens of Gulu City, by the city authorities, sprung up. He made points that are in sync with the leadership philosophy I espouse.

It is important to note that, the transformation of a small city like Gulu, to a modern metropolis, takes time. The growth of Gulu itself, from a small town founded in 1911, to a municipality, bears testament. It took more than 70 years. Evolving from a municipality to a city, took more than 30 years. In fact, it could have taken longer, had the growth process taken its natural course.

Furthermore, cities are built primarily to improve the living conditions of the citizens. As such, policies (if any) that guide the trajectory of development in the city should not become instruments for ostracising citizens, because they are vulnerable or unable to cope. This is even more crucial in the case of Gulu City that is mainly populated by citizens who are gradually recovering from a long debilitating armed conflict between Lords’ Resistance Army and government.

Any serious leader would appreciate that the people of Acholi need to be empowered socially and economically to survive the onslaught of capitalism in the city. They are the wretched of the earth. They can’t survive on their own. To protect their land, for example, city authorities could sign legal agreements with such land owners to develop the land. The revenue generated from such developed lands can be shared with city authorities until return on investment is realised. Afterwards, full ownership rights revert to the land owner.

Unfortunately, leaders of Gulu City do not seem to appreciate ideas that empower the down trodden. Little wonder, just after one year in office, they are using the army, not police, to forcefully remove citizens eking a living, through small trades, along the streets. Let’s be clear here. We all need a clean, decent and orderly city.

But this should not be at the expense of our citizens’ livelihood. Certainly, it won’t be forcefully achieved overnight. It takes creative thinking and planning. It requires consultation and fostering of a shared vision.

The leaders of Gulu City should create a forum where, from time to time, they can consult with stakeholders before making decisions that will have a serious bearing on people’s livelihood and survival in the city. That way, solutions to the city’s development challenges such as paving of new roads, waste management, street vending, illegal settlement in road reserves and wetlands, revenue collection, etc., will be arrived at collectively and consensually.

Consultation is the hallmark of democracy. When it is employed by a leader, it delivers nearly 100 percent of the desired results. That is why, real leaders will always consult the people who give them leadership responsibilities. For, they know, they are merely the voice of the people, playing a representative role.

Conversely, rulers are wiseacres who make unilateral decisions that almost always boomerang on society.

Therefore, for a city and a people emerging from a war context which requires an inclusive recovery programme, the approach of leaders purporting to deliver social services should be humane, gradual and positioned to empower citizens rather than taking advantage of their vulnerabilities and inability for political expediency.