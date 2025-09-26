Clarification by Justice Sebutinde on Monitor articles of August 2025

It has come to my attention that two articles published in the Monitor Newspaper on 13th and 31st August 2025 have generated considerable media discussion and commentary.

While I fully respect the vital role of the media in informing the public, I wish to clarify certain statements attributed to me in these articles, to ensure the record is accurate and to safeguard the reputation of the World Court, where I currently serve as Member and Vice-President.

Given that both articles are replete with inaccuracies, mischaracterizations, conjecture, and sensationalized personal opinions of the author—and considering that these falsehoods have since been widely repeated across various media outlets and social platforms in a manner that is not only damaging to my reputation but also casts unwarranted aspersions on the image of the Court itself—I find it necessary to set the record straight. On 10 August 2025, during my summer break, I was among ten individuals invited to deliver a brief, two-minute greeting to a small group of elderly parishioners at my local church in Kampala, Uganda.

Both the event and my remarks were exclusively social and related to the church, in both nature and context. Contrary to the factual misrepresentations and innuendos contained in the two publications, I did not deliver a sermon on that occasion, nor did I comment on any cases pending before the World Court—such as the case filed by South Africa against the State of Israel, — or any other proceedings involving the State of Israel.

I did not, and would never, discuss outside of the Court any matter that is sub-judice. Judicial integrity demands strict confidentiality and impartiality, and I remain steadfastly committed to those principles. I am particularly concerned by several statements and quotations in the articles that have been wrongly attributed to me. For example, statements such as “there are about 30 countries against Israel including my country,” or that “the Lord is counting on me to stand with Israel in its war with Gaza,” or that “the war in Gaza is a sign of the End Time prophecies”—are entirely incorrect and were never spoken by me.

These and other similar misstatements contain innuendos that are intended to sensationalize the said publications while unfairly portraying me as a judge who is biased and conflates personal religious beliefs with judicial responsibilities. Nothing could be further from the truth. Throughout my more than 40 years of service in both national and international courts, I have consistently upheld the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and fairness.

The solemn declaration I made at the commencement of my tenure at the World Court—to perform my duties honorably, faithfully, impartially, and conscientiously—remains my unwavering guiding principle. I recognize that in today’s fast-paced media environment, inaccuracies can quickly spread without proper verification. I trust this statement will help set the record straight and address the serious misstatements and mischaracterizations in the earlier reports.