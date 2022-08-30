Clerics, rights advocates must unite on policies

There are a number of legal and policy development and review processes that are underway both at the national and East African Community (EAC) level.

Perhaps one that has been at the centre of recent discourse in the media and in different technical spheres is the East Africa Community Sexual and Reproductive Health Bill 2021.

Among others, the Bill requires every EAC member state to provide adequate, accessible and – where they are not free – affordable, sexual, and reproductive health services to facilitate the realisation of the highest attainable standard of health by every person.

The Bill is premised on Article 118 of the EAC Treaty with which partner states committed to corporate generally in health and specifically in development of reproductive health to harmonise national health policies and regulations in order to achieve quality health within the community.

Furthermore, Article 127 of the Treaty mandates state parties to provide an enabling environment for the private sector and civil society to take full advantage of the community.

The process of development of laws by EALA is a consultative one, and it is with this objective to involve stakeholders, EALA convened a public hearing in Kampala on June 29. The participants included policy makers, civil society organisations, grass roots organisers, media, legislators and religious groups.

Following this public hearing, a group of people identifying as religious persons convened a parallel public hearing August 8. This hearing was to the exclusion of any other stakeholders. They premised their approach on the misguided view that the Bill is a trojan horse for a western agenda that is un-African and culturally unacceptable.

In fact, to them, it matters not what the content of the Bill is, and what the prevailing state of health and wellbeing of the people of East Africa in the sphere of reproductive health is, the Bill must be thrown out. Rather than create an opportunity for dialogue and legitimate efforts to find solutions to the persistently poor sexual and reproductive health outcomes for many EAC countries like high HIV/Aids incidence amongst adolescent girls and young women, high teenage pregnancy rates, the persistence of harmful practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage, among others. The Bill is instead being demonised as a western agenda.

EALA is an EAC organ and serves East Africa, it is highly unlikely that it would spend the limited resources that they have to advance a foreign agenda. A quick review of the various demographic health survey reports of the different EAC States will reveal that reproductive health and rights continue to be neglected due to regulatory vacuum and an absence of corresponding resource allocation.

More so, now, following the prolonged lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic and the impact that it has had on reproductive health indicators like teenage pregnancies, HIV/Aids and other STI infections especially among adolescent girls and young women that tend to be more disproportionately affected, the unmet need of contraception.

The process of legislating the Bill, including the opportunities for dialogue (and dissent) should be seen as a chance for collaboration, inclusion and modeling the values of love, empathy and charity that many faiths profess.

At the least, it should never descend into the use of under hand tactics like shaming and blacklisting those who support the proposed interventions of the bill, discrimination and stigmatisation of persons faced with health conditions like intersex persons, young women and girls faced with un-intended pregnancies, couples facing infertility and survivors of sexual violence.