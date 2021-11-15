Climate change undermines human dignity and security in varied ways across the world.

Entitlements to natural resources and services also vary as social determinants of adaptive capacity to these phenomena are different.

For example, in contrast to many industrialised countries where agriculture represents 1-2 percent of the workforce, in Uganda more than 70 percent of the population are dependent on agriculture (subsistence farming) as their main source of income.

East Timor (a low-income economy in Southeast Asia) has 85 percent of its population engaged in agriculture. At least 52.9 percent of its rural people live below the poverty line of less than $1.25 per day.

Such societies are unsympathetically affected by climate change.

Climate change is a change in climate patterns which may be experienced in a region or globally. It is also long-term.

The phenomenon became more apparent in mid to late 20th century. Since then, the world has progressively become more aware about climate change.

The risks of climate change to social systems are more about the characteristics of those systems and changes in environmental conditions.

There is an immense connection between climate change and terrorism. Climate change alone does not cause terrorism, but creates an environment where terrorism can blossom and flourish.

It exacerbates existing tensions which extremists tend to use to thrive.

Climate change fuels acts of terrorism and strengthens recruitment efforts by terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Boko Haram (as noted in one of the reports commissioned by the German foreign office).

As climate change affects food security, availability of water and land, the affected people tend to become more vulnerable not only to negative climate impacts but also to recruitment by terrorist groups offering alternative livelihoods and economic incentives.

This is why governments should pay attention to address the employment needs of the people, more so the young generation who want things there and now.

As economic hardships sweep across the world, governments need to pay attention to their populations to try and address the likely dangers that may arise out of the desperation and not allow wrong elements to exploit such conditions.

Urban terrorism might become common as more and more terror groups infiltrate urban spaces where they can have easy access to food, water, medicine and recruit sympathisers to their camps.

Urban areas (especially in third world countries) where street addressing systems are poor or lacking, where citizenry identity, details, and data are scanty provide thriving grounds to terror cells.

In several cities where the impacts of climate change are glaring, there are already incidents of terrorism.

For example, in the drought ravaged region around Lake Chad in central Africa that is experiencing food and water shortages, near-economic collapse and weak government control over extremists, the extremists have been recruiting people to their camps.

Climate change is a threat multiplier.

Militaries around the world highlighted the “threat multiplier” impact of climate change and extreme weather events” decades back. The third world countries need to up their games and copy.

It is time for nations to look at climate change beyond floods, heatwaves, drought and famine. Climate change induced terrorism is real and should be addressed holistically.