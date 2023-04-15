Climate change: Lessons from China

There is a global consensus on the challenge of climate change and the need to combat the challenge collectively. In addressing this challenge, it is important to note that we must tackle climate change and energy poverty simultaneously to improve the lives of present and future generations.

Previously in this column, we highlighted that many Western civil society organisations have failed to address this issue with the necessary nuance, resulting in their fight against energy resource development in Africa and have transitioned from being environmental conservationists to becoming poverty conservationists.

Their activism will do nothing to conserve the environment and if they succeed in keeping Africa dark, they will only have been able to conserve poverty. As they do this, Western governments have moved aggressively to ensure energy security for their own citizens.

We have seen coal mines opening up in Germany and the UK. We have seen hundreds of licences issued in the North Sea by the UK; we have seen drilling and new production in Norway; we have seen the European Commission fund pipelines under the sea as its parliament seeks to stop Ugandan oil production. When energy security is threatened, the climate will be threatened as well.

This week, we have decided to go East. What is happening in China? Where does China stand on the issue of climate change and energy security and why is that relevant to us? It is important to note that China has been responsible for one of the greatest transformations in recent history. The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has, using what they call “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, been able to industrialise their society and lift almost one billion people out of poverty in the last 45 years. It is now the world’s second largest economy and it has the responsibility of ensuring energy and even food security for approximately 1.4 billion people. As a matter of fact, it is also a large carbon emitter.

The CCP holds a party congress every five years, where it determines the direction China will take over the next few years. In October 2022, China held its 20th National Congress, where Chinese President Xi Jinping stated in his report to the Congress that China has the largest manufacturing sector, foreign exchange reserves, and network of high-speed railways and expressways in the world. He also emphasised that China must promote clean, low-carbon, and high-efficiency energy use and push forward the clean and low-carbon transition in various sectors.

China must also develop petroleum and natural gas in a cleaner and more efficient way, explore untapped reserves, increase production, and develop a system for new energy sources. China will strengthen its systems for energy production, supply, storage, and marketing to ensure energy security while improving its statistics and accounting system and cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions. President Xi Jinping said, “The carbon absorption capacity of ecosystems will be boosted. We will get actively involved in global governance in response to climate change.”

China’s approach to tackling the challenge of climate change is commendable. The country has made significant strides in reducing emissions, developing renewable energy sources, and ensuring energy security while simultaneously lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. As we move forward in addressing the challenge of climate change, it is essential that we adopt a holistic approach that balances energy security, poverty reduction, and sustainability.

The Chinese approach is clear. We must cut emissions, develop renewables but also find safe ways to develop our petroleum resources. China understood a long time ago that a nation needs energy to defeat poverty, literally. We must understand this too. We must understand the importance of energy security in lifting people out of poverty. As the great Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.”