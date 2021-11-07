Mr Crispin Kaheru is the coordinator, Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda.

Climate change won’t spare us if we don’t save the world

By  Crispin Kaheru

  • As a country, we should seriously consider switching energy systems from fossil fuels to renewables like solar or wind, which reduce the emissions driving climate change. Without this, people will continue cutting trees for fuel.

This week, Uganda joins the rest of the world to discuss climate change at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK. I am interested in the subject because I have witnessed climate change threaten the effective enjoyment of a range of human rights, including those to life, water and sanitation, food, health, housing, self-determination, culture and development. 

