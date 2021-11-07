Climate change won’t spare us if we don’t save the world

This week, Uganda joins the rest of the world to discuss climate change at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK. I am interested in the subject because I have witnessed climate change threaten the effective enjoyment of a range of human rights, including those to life, water and sanitation, food, health, housing, self-determination, culture and development.

Conditions such as extreme heat, long dry spells or protracted droughts, excessive rains that cause flooding and others, are effects of climate change, and some have been so severe that they have forced communities to relocate, or put people at risk of famine or even death.

As Uganda aims to become an industrial and middle-income economy, the issue of climate change has to be addressed. This is because climate change presents the single biggest threat to continued development. It is a fact that the emissions that cause climate change come from every part of the world and affect everyone. However, some countries emit much more than others. Uganda currently emits 0.11 tonnes of carbon per capita.

The 100 least-emitting countries generate three percent of total emissions, while the 10 countries with the largest emissions contribute 68 per cent. Even though Uganda’s emissions are rather low, we have to be most concerned because being an income-poor country, we are much less armed to confront the effects of climate change compared to the richer countries.

It is also a fact that economic inequality hampers the achievement of the right to development and sustainable resolve in addressing climate change, and further diminishes the ability of marginalised sectors and communities to participate fully and effectively in the development process. Uganda’s energy sector is, for instance, dominated by biomass, which contributes more than 90 percent of the total expendable energy in the country. Herein, firewood and charcoal contribute more than 85 percent.

The main use of biomass energy is cooking and/or heating, either as firewood or charcoal majorly by local households. There is also huge demand for wood fuel from commercial activities like the production of bricks and in some factories. In many areas, biomass continues to be the energy source of choice due to unavailability or unaffordable prices of other alternatives like liquefied petroleum gas and electricity.

Deforestation on its own causes about 10 percent of worldwide emissions. Uganda loses 120,000 hectares of forest cover annually due to charcoal burning, which translates to three million tonnes of carbon annually. Official statistics show that charcoal burning has contributed to 24 percent loss in forest cover since the 1990s. About 90 percent of Uganda’s population depends on charcoal as the main source of energy. For some time now, Uganda has been considering banning charcoal burning and trade to save mother nature from advance impacts of climate change.

However, due to poverty, unemployment and lack of alternative sources of fuel, most Ugandans use firewood and charcoal as the main source of fuel. Virtually every home in Uganda has a charcoal stove. In 2019, a government minister announced plans to ban charcoal production and trade. Important as it was, the plan was unrealistic. How do you ban the use of firewood and charcoal without giving people an alternative source of fuel?

c We should recall that forests help with slowing climate change because trees capture greenhouse gases (GHGs) , preventing them from accumulating in the atmosphere and warming the planet. When we clear forests, we are not only knocking out our best ally in capturing the staggering amount of GHGs. We are also creating emissions by cutting down trees.

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 requires countries to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact. Adapting to climate consequences protects people, homes, livelihoods, infrastructure and natural ecosystems. Everyone must take climate action, even though people and countries creating more of the problem have a greater responsibility to act first.