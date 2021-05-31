Close Covid-19 vaccination gap

By Guest Writer More by this Author

By the end of May, only 2.1 per cent of Africans would have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. We need to close the vaccination gap between advanced economies and developing countries to avoid what Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has called “vaccination apartheid”.

Therefore, we need global multilateral action to increase the production of vaccines and accelerate the roll out worldwide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this is the path chosen by the EU. It is now also the path defined by the G20 leaders at the Global Health Summit in Rome on May 21.

The pandemic is still killing thousands of people every day and at the current pace, the whole world will not be vaccinated before 2023. Yet, a widely vaccinated world population is the only way to end the pandemic; otherwise, the multiplication of variants is likely to undermine the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

Vaccination is also a prerequisite for lifting the restrictions that are holding back our economies and freedoms. These restrictions penalise the whole world, but they weigh even more heavily on developing countries.

If the vaccination gap persists, it risks reversing the trend in recent decades of declining poverty and global inequalities. Such a negative dynamic would hold back economic activity and increase geopolitical tensions.



Therefore, the EU welcomes the $50 billion plan proposed by the International Monetary Fund in order to be able to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world population in 2021 and 60 per cent by mid-2022.

To achieve this goal, we need closely coordinated multilateral action. We must resist the threats posed by “vaccine diplomacy”, linking the provision of vaccines to political goals, and “vaccine nationalism”, reserving vaccines for oneself.

In contrast to others, the EU has rejected both since the beginning of the pandemic. Until now, we have been the only global actor that is vaccinating its own population while, at the same time, exporting large volumes of vaccines and contributing substantially to the vaccines rollout in low-income countries.

In 2020, the EU supported the research and development of vaccines on a large scale and contributed significantly to the new generation of mRNA vaccines.

The EU with its member states and financial institutions – what we call “Team Europe” – is also donating vaccines to neighbours in need, particularly in the Western Balkans.

With €2.8 billion, Team Europe has also been the main contributor to the COVAX facility, which enables poorer countries to access vaccines; around one-third of all COVAX doses delivered so far have been financed by the EU. However, this effort is still far from sufficient to prevent the vaccination gap from widening.



To fill this gap, countries with the required knowledge and means should increase their production capacities, so that they can both vaccinate their own populations and export more vaccines.

All countries must avoid restrictive measures that affect vaccine supply chains.

We also need to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology, so that more countries can produce vaccines. For our part, we are strongly encouraging European producers to do so, especially in Africa.

I participated at the Paris summit on financial support for Africa on May 18, where the continent’s leaders stressed that Africa imports 99 per cent of its vaccines. This has to change.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us that health is a global public good. Our common global Covid-19 vaccine action to close the vaccination gap must be the first step toward a genuine global health cooperation, as foreseen by the Rome Declaration recently adopted at the Global Health Summit.

The author, Mr Josep Borrell is the EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the vice-president of the European Commission

