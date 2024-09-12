Collective journey towards mental wellness is essential

As we observe World Suicide Prevention Day, I find myself reflecting on the profound responsibility we hold as leaders, colleagues, and fellow human beings. In my role as the human resource director at Airtel Uganda, I've witnessed first-hand the silent struggles that many face, often hidden behind brave smiles and professional demeanour.

In Uganda, the statistics are sobering. A recent report indicates that 30 percent of our population suffers from some degree of mental illness. Behind each number is a person – a colleague, a friend, a family member carrying a weight that often feels too heavy to bear alone. The stigma surrounding mental health issues compounds this burden, creating a cycle of silence that can have devastating consequences.

There is an urgent need to create a safe space for these crucial conversations in workplaces. For example, at Airtel Uganda, over the past three months, we've initiated a series of mental health sessions, inviting therapists and psychologists to speak with our staff. These sessions aren't just about imparting information; they're about breaking down barriers, fostering understanding, and encouraging our team to seek help without fear or shame. The response has been overwhelming.

I've seen colleagues find the courage to share their stories, to reach out for support, and to offer a listening ear to others. Each conversation is a small victory against the stigma that has for too long shrouded mental health issues in silence.

At the recent launch of the Queen's Ball, themed "Shine a Light: Illuminating Mental Health," Her Royal Highness Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda the Queen of Buganda shared a powerful message: "This journey is deeply personal. I've seen how mental health challenges affect individuals, families, and communities. But I've also witnessed the transformative power of compassion and support." These words resonate deeply with in the fight for better mental wellness in the country. I want to extend this message of hope and action to all:

1. Reach out: If you're struggling, please know that you're not alone. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

2. Listen and support: To those who notice someone struggling, your simple act of listening without judgment can be lifesaving.

3. Educate yourself: Understanding mental health issues helps us respond with empathy and effectiveness.

4. Spread awareness: Share information about mental health resources. Your share could be the lifeline someone needs.

5. Advocate: Join us in calling for better mental health policies and resources in our workplaces and communities. Remember, help is always available. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to:

● Butabika National Referral Hospital: +256 414 504 376