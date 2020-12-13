Come hell or high water, change  is coming

By Philip Matogo More by this Author

When Col Dr Kizza Besigye tactically withdrew from the 2021 presidential elections, the stage was set. A setting sun would be replaced by a rising one: Bobi Wine.

However, what scares me about Bobi are his followers.

They fanatically believe that he is infallible.

To them, he is that hero on horseback who shall pull Uganda back from the brink.

In this belief, they seem to think themselves unique.

Yet, from time out of mind, Ugandans have idolised politicians in this manner.

And, each time, they have been sorely disappointed.

Because the primary objective of a politician is to get power in order to use power to keep power.

However, we ignore this fact when caught up in the heat of “Our Man, Our Man” chants. This portrays our gullibility.

In politics, ‘hero’ is a dirty four-letter word that always leaves us pregnant with regret.

Regardless, we still believe in the fairy-tale of a knight in shining armour galloping us to a sun-dappled Wakanda.

Advertisement

When evidence to the contrary shows we have been let down by the same people we adore.

Still, we believe that, with a different cast, the script will somehow change.

This fits perfectly with Einstein’s definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

We loved Milton Obote to the extent of giving up our freedoms.

Then we loved Idi Amin to the extent of giving up our lives.

We have since fallen in with President Museveni to the extent of giving up our souls.

With Bobi, we are likely to give up what’s left of a paradise lost. This must change.

Instead of looking for leaders, we should all be leaders in our own right. Don’t look for a hero, be a hero.

And what makes a hero?

Someone once said: “A hero is somebody who voluntarily walks into the unknown.” One may argue that this is what we have done by choosing the novelty of Bobi over Museveni’s devilish familiarity.

For heroes are incurable believers. Indeed, when Besigye ran against Museveni we supported him so many times that he started running on a broken record set to the music of our undying devotion to “the struggle.”

However, many of us parted ways with the good doctor when he reportedly said Bobi Wine can’t defeat Museveni.

Still, Besigye, more than most, knows nothing recedes like the presidency in Uganda.

Many have seemed within striking distance of State House, only to strike out when President Museveni, via the Electoral Commission, threw them a curve ball.

But this isn’t baseball. Nor is it football. It is something more.

I agree. Bobi Wine can’t defeat Museveni. But Bobi Wine can’t be defeated by Museveni either.

Let me explain. We are on the cusp of great changes.

We have an idea that is dying, but struggling to stay alive, pitted against an idea whose time has come. Even though it is still struggling to be born.

In this context, the new shall replace the old.

Besigye and Museveni represent the old, while Bobi Wine represents the new.

So, in this sense, Museveni can’t defeat Bobi Wine.

For today can’t defeat tomorrow, even if you think tomorrow will never come.

It will come as sure as day follows night. And it will bring forth what is next.

And what is next shall draw from the womb of time the body whose soul this regime has stolen, by its unwillingness to yield to the natural course of things.

My only prayer is that when change comes, it will not cost us in lives and livelihoods.



Mr Matogo is the managing editor Fasihi Magazine.

mugashop74@gmail.com