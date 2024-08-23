Commercial banks should empower SMEs

In Uganda today, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) make up a large portion of the economic structure and their growth contributes significantly to our economic performance.

However, most of them have one common challenge which stifles their growth and that is access to cheap and flexible financing.

The reason for this problem is fundamentally due to inadequate financial, low collateral coverage, and high interest rates among others.

Hence, it is at this point that financial institutions like banks come in to help these SME’s overcome such barriers to accessing finance thereby bolstering economic growth.

Noting the financing gap and the potential of the SMEs, UBA Uganda has come out to finance these businesses to support their growth and sustainability.

UBA Uganda provides financing to SMEs through a variety of options such as term loans, overdraft facilities and trade finance solutions.

By deploying solutions while leveraging UBA’s global coverage that encompasses 20 African countries as well as overseas presence in New York, London, Paris, Dubai, these businesses should be sure of their growth across the continent and beyond.

Our Group’s partnership with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) where $6 billion investment has been earmarked for African SMEs across the continent with UBA Uganda earmarked for at least $250 million (Shs930 billion) to help finance over 1.5 million Ugandan small and medium businesses operating in four sectors that are largely import dependent by providing technical and financing solutions for intra-African/domestic alternatives. The focus sectors are Agro-processing, Automotive, pharmaceuticals, Transport and Logistics.

We shall be handling each SME with its own distinctiveness to ensure they all benefit from this pool of funds that has competitive interest rates, flexible repayment terms and flexible collateral arrangements.

The eligibility criteria includes being a Ugandan registered business, having a viable business plan and demonstrating the ability to repay the loan. Any eligible business can access up to Shs500 million, which can be utilised to enhance production, purchasing of equipment and expansion of the business.

This partnership, which is to last for at least three years, comes to bridge the financial gap faced by small and medium businesses in Uganda as they access all opportunities within the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Besides the financial support, UBA Uganda offers advisory services to help SMEs make informed business decisions, navigate the complexities of cross-border trade, appreciate the need to comply with policy and regulatory requirements, supply chain optimisation as well as leveraging digital business enablement.

As trusted financial partners, banks do play a vital role in empowering SMEs to achieve their business goals thereby stimulating economic growth and prosperity for the country.

Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, UBA is here to support Ugandan businesses thrive and succeed in the current dynamic business environment.