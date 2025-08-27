Commercialisation of politics is breeding financial and behavioural indiscipline

In the heart of Uganda's political landscape, a dangerous trend is taking root—one that threatens not just the integrity of our parties but the very soul of our democracy. Imagine a system where votes are not earned through vision and service but bought like commodities in a marketplace.

This is the grim reality of the commercialisation of politics, where money flows like water to sway delegates and voters, leaving behind a trail of frustration, corruption, and shattered trust. As an elite from Kabira Sub-county in Mitooma District, I've witnessed first-hand how this rot is infiltrating our communities, turning elections into auctions rather than exercises in patriotism. If we don't act now, this culture will not only spoil the future of our parties but also instil deep financial and behavioural indiscipline among leaders and electorates alike.

Read on, fellow Ugandans, and let's confront this menace together—your voice could be the spark that ignites real change.

The commercialisation of politics, particularly evident in party primaries like those of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), manifests as vote buying, delegate hiding in hotels, and lavish cash handouts to secure loyalty.

Capable and visionary candidates are sidelined simply because they lack the deep pockets to compete in this financial arms race. Recent NRM primaries have seen candidates spending staggering sums—up to Shs2 billion in some western Uganda contests—just to buy votes, often borrowing at exorbitant rates and staking personal assets like land titles.

This isn't leadership; it's a high-stakes gamble that breeds financial indiscipline. Winners emerge burdened by debt, turning to corrupt practices post-election to recoup losses, while losers face ruin. Studies show that the average cost for a candidate in Uganda's 2016 primaries and general elections reached Shs465 million, a figure that has only escalated, excluding many from participation and perpetuating a cycle of elite capture. Behaviourally, this system erodes the spirit of patriotism we once cherished. Delegates and voters, lured by quick cash, abandon principles for payoffs, fostering a mindset where loyalty is transactional rather than ideological. In the 2021 presidential elections, monetisation was rampant, with politicians providing money and goods to sway voters, leading to reduced accountability and poor governance. Electorates, conditioned to expect handouts, no longer demand manifestos or service delivery.

Instead, they sell their votes, knowing representatives often fail to deliver. This behavioural shift creates a vicious cycle: leaders prioritise self-preservation over public good, while voters grow cynical, losing faith in electoral processes. As one observer noted, politics has become "the highest bidder takes it all," stripping away any semblance of merit or integrity. The impact on parties is equally devastating. The NRM, once a beacon of liberation, risks a serious crisis as this culture champions corruption over competence. Allegations of brokers milking candidates for millions in exchange for favourable tribunal rulings highlight how institutionalised graft is undermining party structures.

Financial indiscipline manifests in inflated registers, ballot stuffing, and violence, as seen in recent primaries where children lined up to vote and results were swapped. Behaviourally, it fosters division—loyal members feel discarded, and the party devolves into a "machine of survival" rather than ideas. Broader research confirms that vote buying reduces voter turnout in the long term and weakens democratic accountability, as politicians focus on recouping investments through patronage rather than policy. For electorates, the consequences are profound. In communities like mine in Mitooma, voters are exposed to manipulation, with the secrecy of the ballot compromised in the lining-up methods that invite bribery and intimidation.

This leads to poor representation, as elected officials prioritise donors over constituents, exacerbating poverty and inequality.

Financially, it drains national resources—elections cost billions, yet deliver little development—while behaviourally, it normalises corruption, teaching generations that success comes from shortcuts, not hard work.

Ugandans, this is our wake-up call. We must demand electoral reforms: stricter campaign finance laws, secret ballots in primaries, and anti-corruption measures to restore trust. Let's support leaders who could end this rot, and reject the moneyed elite owning our parties. Together, we can reclaim a politics of patriotism over profit.

Mr Jackson Nuwamanya, NRM Chairman, Kabira Sub-County, Ruhinda South Constituency, Mitooma District