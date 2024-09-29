Commit to choices that bring lasting success

Life is a matter of choices, and every choice that we make has consequences. Perhaps that is why one of the best gifts that our Creator gave us is the power of choice.

We first encounter this gift in Deuteronomy 30:19-20 when we read the words, “I place before you life and death, blessing and curses. Choose life so that you and your children will live.”

From this command, we can gather that the choices we make affect not just ourselves but also generations that come from us.

In a world that offers us several choices every day, it is crucial that before we commit to any choice, we mindfully ask how it will affect us and others. We know for sure that effective leadership hinges on both the choices we make and our ability to live with the consequences of those choices.

For example, when we create visions that are based on foundations that are not firm, the consequences can be buildings that come crumpling down.

On the contrary, when we take the time to articulate values and then create visions based on those values, we can have foundations that withstand the storms of life.

I am learning that for me to make choices that will bring me lasting success, I need to have people who I am accountable to. These are people who will not just tell me what I desire to hear but can also call me out when they see that my actions will not bear good results.

For one to benefit from correction, having a growth mindset is key. Leaders who possess a growth mindset tend to believe that intelligence and talent can be improved.

On the contrary, those with a fixed mindset tend to give up even before they embark on something new. They believe that talent and intelligence are static and cannot be improved upon.

Fixed mindsets tend to stay away from taking risks because they fear failure. On the other hand, those with growth mindsets view mistakes as learning opportunities. They create environments that foster constructive feedback and therefore they make the choice to try out new things.

Today we are in the information era and one who makes choices without doing adequate research cannot be excused. By making data-driven choices, leaders can make objective decisions and identify strategies that will bring about lasting success.

Finally, I believe the only way we can commit to making choices that bring lasting success is when we determine to be resilient even when we face obstacles as a result of the choices we have made.