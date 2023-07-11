Community access roads could unlock rural women’s potential

A United Nations Commission for Africa Report 2022 found that women are more affected by transport-related challenges because they tend to spend a significant portion of their income on transportation.

Interruptions in transport infrastructure (such as road, water, and rail) have far-reaching consequences, affecting sectors such as trade, agriculture, and healthcare, among others.

Yet, more than anything else, women’s lives and economic potential could be unlocked by ensuring that community roads or feeder roads, which connect to the main roads are motorable.

Uganda has done well paving national roads even though some areas lag. The major challenge remains feeder roads – the small roads that connect to the main ones. Why are these important? They ensure timely delivery of perishables to small towns and growing urban centres, reduce transport and input costs, and can inspire higher farmer productivity.

These are mostly under local governments which are struggling to raise revenue to work on them. Those that raise a bit of money send it to the central government, leaving many with impassable roads.

In the Financial Year 2022/2023, the government allocated Shs178.5 billion to improve district, urban, and community access roads. However, Shs176 billion has been allocated in the Financial Year 2023/2024 to districts, cities, and municipalities for road maintenance, which is less by Shs2.5 billion compared to the previous year.

A reduction in the road maintenance budget is not cost-effective in the long term as delay in maintenance can result in more extensive damage that necessitates costly repairs or even full road reconstruction.

The World Bank has stressed that investing in rural roads positively impacts farmers’ income in Uganda. Delays in transport for instance affect farmers’ livelihoods in terms of delivering goods to major markets from rural areas which interrupts supply chains and hinders agricultural productivity.

For smallholder farmers with about an acre of production, it is cheaper to sell directly to a nearby local market either on foot or by bicycle. So, the transport costs are likely to be minimal. However, for growing farmers that require a pick-up truck for their produce, investing in feeder roads connecting villages to the primary markets is critical to ease the movement of goods to the market.

Particularly women who do most of the farming, face challenges in accessing high-end agricultural markets that require developed distribution. Consequently, this forces women to rely more on middlemen to buy their produce. They inevitably earn less in such an arrangement. Women are also more engaged in subsistence production compared to men, which affects their income.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2019 report shows that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are most affected by transport infrastructure-related challenges, which limits their growth potential, especially for businesses that rely on transport services for their operations. SMEs led by women often trade in small volumes which increases high costs for transport and logistics services.

Beyond produce and market, transport infrastructure is a means to accessing services such as health care. Thus, constraints linked to transport infrastructure prevent communities from accessing timely healthcare services. This threatens lives especially in emergencies, considering that women’s health demands differ significantly from those of men, and women consume more health services.

Government efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity by Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) are noticeable. However, the country still faces significant barriers that impede efficient and reliable transport-related infrastructure.

As the government works to improve access to transport, it is critical to source more funding through public-private partnerships to maintain transport infrastructure.

The government should also implement national policies that are complementary and focus on strategic investments in transport infrastructure that ensure road accessibility.

Lastly, engage all relevant stakeholders such as local communities, and authorities in charge of transport and development partners to ensure the practicality and sustainability of projects at hand.

Ms Luwedde, Research Analyst, EPRC Makerere University