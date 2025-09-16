Competition reforms recently introduced by Fufa should be rolled out gradually.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) recently introduced a raft of changes to the competition rules of the national Super League. These changes essentially affect the format of the league, players and clubs' data custody, revenue sharing, and player licensing. The basis of these changes, according to the president of the federation, is to ensure that the league is more competitive and fans are back to stadia.

We all appreciate that the federation has done a great job to improve the game, especially going by the Cranes' performance at the recently concluded CHAN competitions and the World Cup qualifiers, where we still have a mathematical chance to qualify. This improvement in the standards of football in the country is attributed to a number of factors, including a fairly competitive league that is substantially supported by private individuals and government institutions.

The proposed reforms to the league are, however, out of touch with reality and should be revisited with the involvement of all stakeholders. While I acknowledge Fufa's main objective of improving the game, I find these reforms fundamentally flawed. They were developed without adequate stakeholder consultation and, if implemented, will have detrimental consequences on the sporting, financial, and legal health of Ugandan football Clubs. Some of the sticky issues that call for further scrutiny of the reforms include the following:

The unjust and unfair competition structure. The core of the proposed reforms—the three-phase league format—is confusing and undermines sporting integrity. The current system, a straightforward round-robin, is well understood by fans, sponsors, and players alike. The new model is a series of complex rules that are likely to alienate the very audience the game seeks to attract.

The most egregious aspect of this format is the points reset in later phases. Disregarding points accumulated over a significant portion of the season unfairly penalizes clubs that have demonstrated consistency and excellence. It distorts the standings and devalues the first phase of the competition, creating a system where hard-earned results can become meaningless.

The final phases of the league may lead to an uneven distribution of home and away matches for clubs, which is manifestly unfair and discriminatory. I have followed our league for the last 20-plus years. In the last six seasons, the championship and relegation slots were decided by the last three games of the season. The Fufa president recalls that in one of these seasons, he had to change the direction of his chartered plane that carried the trophy from Wankulukuku Stadium to St. Mary Stadium - Kitende in the last 45 minutes of the final game of the season. The league is therefore sufficiently competitive and just needs a few adjustments, especially financial support, to achieve the best out of it.

Severe financial and operational strain. The reforms are a direct assault on the financial independence and sustainability of football clubs. Gate collections are a primary source of revenue, and the new gate revenue sharing model drastically reduces the home team's take-home portion. Under the new model, a home team in a single-header fixture only retains 85 percent of shareable revenue, with Fufa and the Uganda Premier League taking a cut at five percent each before distribution.

This is indefensible, especially since clubs bear the vast majority of match-day expenses. By forcibly appropriating clubs' revenue, Fufa is unlawfully interfering with the financial autonomy of legally registered entities and violating their right to property. This model, which has previously failed in the Uganda Cup due to a lack of transparency and timely remittance, is unsustainable and unjust. It effectively forces clubs to finance the federation's operations under the guise of increasing prize money, as purported in Fufa’s recent announcements.

It is more interesting that Fufa is requesting clubs to accept this revenue sharing for the 2025/26 season on the basis that what is remitted to Fufa shall be refunded to the Club later. There is no justification for this back-and-forth movement of funds. If Fufa means well, the whole arrangement should be suspended till there is sufficient evidence to prove that Clubs have a surplus that should be shared with Fufa. The expenses cap on clubs is unrealistic. If at all Fufa wants to share in clubs' revenue on a fair basis, it should not cap operation expenses as this is likely to prejudice those Clubs that legitimately incur expenses way and above the capped amount.

Legally and constitutionally problematic aspects of the reforms. The reforms contain rules that are, with most respect, irrational and legally unsound. The most glaring example is the new player registration rule, which limits player eligibility to those with at least two years remaining on their contracts.

Fufa has made an effort to refine this rule, but it still falls short. This is an arbitrary and unrealistic constraint that infringes on a player's fundamental right to employment and earning a living. Furthermore, the retrospective application of this rule would force clubs to sideline players with valid, existing contracts, which is both illegal and irrational. The right approach should have been directing all clubs to, going forward, execute contracts of a certain duration, in this case, two years and above.

Data sharing. The reforms require clubs to share both business and players’ data. This mandatory requirement for clubs to share business and sporting data with the federation contravenes Section 3 of the Data Protection & Private Act (Cap 97). Personal data cannot be dealt with in this manner, and the mandatory nature of this requirement without explicit consent from players and Clubs raises serious legal questions.

Detrimental impact on sponsorship and fan engagement. A complex and unpredictable competition format is a commercial liability. Sponsors require a straightforward, marketable product to justify their investment. The proposed multi-phase system, with its confusing rules and fluid standings, makes it difficult to market the league to both fans and corporate partners.

The changes could lead to a breach of existing contractual obligations with sponsors who structured their agreements around the old league format. Ultimately, this will lead to a reduction in sponsorship revenue and a decline in fan interest, which are critical for the long-term growth of Ugandan football.

The Federation needs to reconsider its hard stance on implementing these reforms and hear out all stakeholders. The big crowds that attend Masaza competitions are not influenced by the playing format of this competition, but the sentimental attachment these supporters may have for their counties and mobilization by Buganda kingdom. This should be a good pointer to Fufa that bringing fans back to stadia is not entirely about changing the current format of the competition, but supporting the clubs and those that are investing personal resources to uplift talent.

Arrogantly alienating these very few individuals who have the magnanimity to share their savings with upcoming players from villages and branding them is most unfortunate. This new format that is literally being imposed on Clubs by Fufa is not used anywhere in the world. Fufa may be an exception in the entire world to have done ground-breaking research that makes this format the best for our league.

This assumption is however weakened by the several circulars making amends to the reforms that the Federation has issued since the introduction of the said changes. These amendments usually speak to poor preparation. If the Federation has, in some instances, failed to provide basics to players, why should we trust it to deliver on an unprecedented league playing format? I know of players whose careers have gone south simply because they cannot get good treatment. Many players are surviving on handouts to treat injuries sustained while participating in FUFA competitions.

This is where the focus should be, and not trying to re-invent the wheel by introducing a playing format that has not been tried anywhere in the world. Innovation is good, and development calls for adjustment to change. Such change should however, be well researched, aligned to the environment where it is applied, and gradually rolled out. It is not a case of introducing significant reforms in two months and thereafter dictating that they must be implemented by the consumers.

The Fufa president and his executive have, in the past, been brilliant in the discharge of their mandate, and despite pockets of murmurs, the most important milestones have so far been met.

Could it be these reforms that shall change the tide? Maybe not but, and without a doubt, forcing these reforms on clubs and ignoring the calls to gradually roll out these shall have far-reaching ramifications that may not be reversed by the current team at the helm of the federation.

It could be a better option to suspend these reforms temporarily for the Super League and perhaps try them out in the ladies’ league or even the second division. My kind plea is for Fufa not to press this self-destruct button by imposing this new format as it stands, but to continue sensibly engaging with all clubs. We should have an arms-length engagement without arm-twisting any club representative or blackmailing those who legitimately propose further scrutiny of the new format.

Tagging financial support for the next season to the acceptance of these reforms makes it very suspicious as to what exactly the main objective of these reforms is. The game belongs to every Ugandan and not a few who sit at Mengo!