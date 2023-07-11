Completing government projects on time will spur national development

Every financial year, the government secures and allocates funds for service delivery to the citizens through the different ministries, departments and agencies. Service delivery in government is essentially a public procurement function. And thus, the nexus between public procurement and delivery of goods, services and works cannot be over-emphasised because upwards of 60 percent of the national budget is spent through the public procurement processes.

Service delivery is also the main basis upon which the development trajectory of the country is forecast. However the development indicators forecast at the beginning of every financial year, are realised only if there is efficiency in the public procurement processes. And this efficiency is essentially a time factor.

Shorter lead times translate into efficient service delivery and improved budget absorption. Unfortunately, many times, this does not happen. That is why, every financial year, government entities return unutilised funds to the Treasury.

According to studies and audits by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority, (PPDA), for instance, the findings for the FY 2020/2021 reveal that only 60 percent of contracts by value were completed within the contractual timelines. In other words, 40 percent of the procurements were mired in delays to the detriment of the citizens who would be the beneficiaries of efficient service delivery. And worse still, delays in the completion of government projects is not a mere inconvenience. Delays are practically the same as additional costs, which are borne by the taxpayer. This is because delays may lead to amendments in the contracts, which amendments will translate into additional costs.

While presenting the FY 2023/2024 budget to Parliament, Finance minister Matia Kasaija was unequivocal in cautioning entities against entering contracts without ensuring that the project’s sites are free from encumbrances. The minister’s warning came against a backdrop of reports of government projects failing to take off or stalling because contractors are denied access to the sites due to unresolved ownership and compensation conflicts, among other reasons.

The PPDA, in various studies, has identified delays in the commencement of projects even when all the paperwork has been done and the contract signed. This could be due to several reasons, among which are securing the project site and compensating persons whose property has been affected by the project and or may have to be resettled. The implication here is that adequate homework was not done during the needs identification and procurement planning stages.

Since September 2015, the government has been implementing the Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) progamme in selected cities, municipalities and refugee hosting communities. USMID, which involves upgrading road infrastructure from gravel to bitumen, installation of security lights and signalised traffic lights, has transformed many upcoming cities and municipalities. The infrastructure and aesthetic appeal of many of these urban areas is worth beholding. In spite of these successes, however, the cancer of delays that bedevils many procurements in the country did not spare it.

Public procurement is a multi-stakeholder process. It begins with identification, usually by elected leaders, (the politicians), in conjunction with the appointed leaders, (the civil servants). This is followed by procurement planning, this time, by civil servants but ultimately with the approval of the political leaders. The procurement plans are by and large executed by the civil servants but with the oversight role of political leaders, and sometimes, civil society.

There is a misnomer that the heads of the procuring and disposing units, usually known as procurement officers, are the sole players in procurement. Yes, procurement officers are critical because how they synthesise the processes may delay or expedite a project. But the underlying causes of delays are multifaceted, and beyond what a procurement officer can singly handle.

The mantra of the PPDA is “procurement that delivers”. However, this is frustrating at times. The magic wand is adequate homework before any procurement commences. If the entity is not adequately prepared, the procurement process should not commence, or if it does, a contract should not be signed, at least according to the counsel of Mr Kasaija.

Dr Cris Magoba is the PPDA corporate and public affairs manager.