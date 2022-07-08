Confronting Africa’s food security issue

Whereas the African Union declared 2022 the year of food security and nutrition, food security in Africa is under threat.

Several factors have left millions facing the threat of starvation. From droughts to rising fuel and food prices, malnutrition and hunger are shaping up to be the new reality for way too many families.

According to reports, it is estimated that 38.3 million people are facing acute food insecurity between June and August across Africa. This number is expected to rise to an unprecedented level if humanitarian interventions are not scaled up.

The number of people affected in West and Central Africa is expected to reach a record high, quadrupling in just three years from 10.7 million in 2019 to 41 million in 2022. Persistent droughts have also led to a high rate of livestock deaths as many water sources have dried up.

Unfortunately, this means more children are dropping out of school to join their parents in search of water for their families and livestock. The number of hungry and unprotected children is on the rise, particularly among those living in vulnerable contexts, who are unable to meet basic needs.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics data recently indicated that inflation has hit 6.3 percent, the fastest pace since March 2017, as authorities blamed the pain of skyrocketing fuel and food prices on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shortages.

This situation is replicated in several countries. In neighbouring Kenya, households are grappling with record-high prices of essential commodities such as milk, bread and flour. In fact, some Kenyans living along the border are crossing over to Uganda to buy basic commodities at more affordable prices.

The war in Ukraine has affected exports from Russia and Ukraine, which account for 26 percent of wheat exports globally and 80 percent of the world’s exports of sunflower oil, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Fourteen African countries depend on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports. FAO warns that the conflict could lead to as many as 13.1 million people going hungry between 2022 and 2026, globally.

During such a crisis, the biggest victims are children, girls and women. Pregnant and breastfeeding women, in particular, are at greater risk of malnutrition and stress. Traditionally, when food is scarce, women eat last, least, or not at all, while children lack access to adequate, let alone, nutritious foods.

To mitigate this situation, concerted efforts by all stakeholders are required urgently. Governments, development partners, communities and the media must work together to find sustainable solutions.

Investment in food systems that are environmentally sustainable, resilient and inclusive of marginalised populations, remains a priority.

Interventions to cushion food-insecure households are necessary to navigate this difficult period. For example, there is a need to implement school feeding programmes in the worst-hit areas to provide children with food and allow them to continue their education.

For pregnant and lactating women, interventions to ensure they receive adequate nutritious foods and healthcare services should be scaled up. Domestic price controls, social protection programmes, food subsidies and export restrictions will also help to alleviate the crisis.

Vulnerable households must be supported to ensure their right to adequate food is protected. In the medium and long-term, food sustainability and self-sufficiency must be Africa’s goal. The continent remains an overly dependent importer of food despite hosting 60 percent of the world’s arable land.

All stakeholders must pool their resources to support investments in developing agriculture, livestock and fisheries, which will guarantee sustainable food production.