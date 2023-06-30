Conserve environment, have correct data for continuous progress

The government finds itself with a lot of challenges at times leading to conflicting objectives. Today, as the government embarks on the economic growth and transformation journey with the implementation of many LED programmes that run side-by-side like Parish Development Model, Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation, unusually youth unemployment gaps have exponentially increased. This may probably confirm an analogy that economic growth may not necessarily lead to employment growth.

On the negative note however is a fact that some growth and development attained in this country has come at the cost of natural resources and environmental depletion. Whereas SDG goal number 13 compels governments to take action on climate, in Uganda the environment has severely been degraded with tree being cut to near extinction for charcoal and agricultural activities.

Uganda must define and refine herself in areas of environmental conservation, enforce the laws on environmental protection and conservation; act aggressively to adapt to the changing climate and mitigate the future impacts by reducing carbon emissions.

In all this, what is important is a need to demonstrate national leadership and commitment on issues of climate in Uganda. As we may be aware, the future climatic impacts and risks are directly tied to the present decisions and policies our government is committed to undertaking. Thus whereas government is a signatory to many international protocols, we have not yet probably enacted or enforced laws and regulatory mechanisms aimed at deepening such good treaties to save Mother Nature and human lives.

We have been warned by scientists that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases stay in the atmosphere for hundreds or even thousands of years where by higher concentrations of these gases increase greenhouse effects leading to higher temperatures, raise in sea levels, and shifts in global weather patterns.

And these effects have very dire and devastating effects on agriculture, with more than 20 percent chances of yield losses of food crops, and human life. Empirical evidence shows that if as a country we stay on the current emissions trajectory, that are somewhat alarming, our environment and generally climate risks are likely going to multiply and accumulate as the decades tick by without major strict regulatory framework and enforcement, political commitment and interventions. This therefore calls for urgent government intervention and Parliament’s action to remain resilient at national level in making and enforcing the regulatory framework so as to be able to adapt to the changing climate conditions and devise newer ways of increasing agricultural food systems.

Until today, Uganda is still stuck on agriculture with 80 percent of citizens in same sector doing farming on small scale through use of rudimentary methods. It is assumed that with arrival of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and full adoption of the seven pillars, the mindset shall change, value shall be added on produced goods through Agri-processing and post-harvest services shall improve. Needless to say however, the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU policy) has not yet limited Uganda’s dependency on other countries like China, India and Turkey for the enhancement of internal employment opportunities.

In short therefore, meeting the aspirations of her people and addressing the many needs of the population, the best governance model for Uganda would entail having an up-to-date, consistent, complete and correct master data, using the network analysis that captures the missed opportunities of revenue collection and detecting anomalies plus strict enforcement of the regulatory framework.