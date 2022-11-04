Considerations to prevent Karamoja’s food crises

Combating food insecurity in Karamoja remains everyone’s imperative. In particular, the government has the moral and political mandate to lead action to save lives and help households transition to food security and end household poverty. Here’s seven points to deal with the food security problem in Karamoja:

Prepare to equitably distribute food to stressed households: This urgently needed short term solution must focus on establishing and stocking a national food store; applying crisis surveillance data to target those most in need, with the focus on elder-run households; and integrating food distribution with public works.

Invest in the livestock value chain:The Karamoja Resilience Support Unit in a 2019 study established that livestock provides US$10.9 million in traction value alone to Karamoja crop farmers on an annual basis; and an annual contribution to the national GDP of US$444. This sector continues to remain the biggest potential for the transformation of Karamoja, yet government interventions have fallen short of expectations of the largely pastoralist community.

Among others, the government must undertake the following to optimize Karamoja’s livestock-based food security systems. Through the Ministry of Agriculture, the government must take lead in investing in the livestock value chain through building community-based livestock diseases surveillance and response mechanisms; livestock fattening and market development; investing in meat processing in the region and establishing vet product stores & laboratories – provided in partnership with the private sector.

Improve disaster surveillance and response:While it boasts an elaborate institutional arrangement, the Office of the Prime Minister is poorly prepared to deal with disasters, particularly in Karamoja.

Where information has been provided by government’s partners in good time, the government has not used such early warning information to mitigate disasters.

Investing in a multi-stakeholder bottom-up approach, the OPM needs to develop and implement a mechanism for disaster surveillance and response; establishment and functionalize the national disaster commission; undertake diverse, context-specific and multi-pronged approaches to disaster-response for sustainable outcomes.

Fixing Security Issues: Dealing with insecurity means household stocks are safe, and that cropping is possible and the government needs to ensure a speedy and effective disarmament process; commit to fund and initiate a dialogue process within Karamoja especially targeting young people, supported by local leaders and traditional leaders; the Ministry of Education must undertake consultations to devise and implement a context-specific and context-sensitive mechanism for compulsory universal primary education in Karamoja.

Support food cropping – wherever possible: Almost always, the government and other stakeholders provide farm inputs to crop growers at the wrong time. In 2022, seeds have been distributed in September and October, which is obviously off-season. Crop growing in Karamoja could succeed, especially at its wetter zones in Nakapirpirit, Napak, Abim, Karenga, Kaabong and Kotido.

To boost Karamoja’s food cropping hopes, the government needs revamp the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, increasing its capacity to generate and disseminate high quality information; investing through MAAIF, OPM into the mechanization of crop growing in Karamoja’s wetter regions especially by providing traction equipment.

Undertake compensation of victims of cattle raids and problem animals:

In consideration of the government’s mandate to protect, the need to avert recurrent food crises and the political commitment to combat household poverty, the government needs to develop and implement a framework towards restocking of livestock while maintaining the necessary security conditions; compensate through cash transfers households which lost crops to problem animals in the Kidepo basin and take measures to prevent recurrence in the 2023 season.

Show government commitment to combating household poverty:

Enormous differences exist between government commitments expressed in cabinet pronouncements and actual implementation, with very limited actual financing towards disaster responses.

The government needs to walk the talk by admitting disasters have occurred, as a way to mobilize resources instead of focusing on deflection strategies; allocating resources towards the implementation of the Karamoja Integrated Development Plan III; and establishing mechanisms to manage disasters.