Consistency is a mindset we can all develop

Welcome to the second quarter of this year. If you are like me, when you did your reflections for Q1, you may have discovered that, despite some successes to celebrate, you still have areas where you can do better.

In my case, this is because I have not been very consistent.

Carol Dweck, a renowned psychologist from Standford University who developed the growth mindset theory, correctly observed that, “It is not intelligence, talent or education that sets successful people apart. It is mindset that draws the distinction between those who go ahead to accomplish the goals they set and those who do not.”

Carol defines mindset as “the way we approach life’s challenges”. This month, I will tackle consistency and how we can become more disciplined as we work on our goals.

Consistency is not just about doing the same things every day, instead, it is a powerful leadership mindset that helps us transform our potential into the reality we crave.

Consistency is the bridge that allows us to move from the visions we have to the results we crave. Effective leaders know that consistency is a daily choice regardless of how they feel.

Consistency is what reminds us of what my coach, Valorie Burton, likes to tell her clients, “Feelings are not facts.”

This, in effect, means that when we have designed a plan to help us activate our vision, and suddenly we do not feel like going according to plan, we must allow ourselves to put those feelings to the test and use the truth barometer to discredit those feelings and act according to the set plan.

In his book Finish: Give Yourself the gift of Done, Jon Acuff correctly observes that, “Most of us do not have a problem starting, but we struggle to finish and therefore we need to respect those who begin but admire the success of those who finish.”

Unfortunately, I must confess that I am a great starter but a poor finisher. Upon taking the Maxwell Personality Report, I discovered that I am a reformer.

Finally, I was able to make sense of why I often question things. I am not the kind of person who is told to jump, and I jump.

Instead, I tend to ask why. I question many things, much to the annoyance of some people, including my beloved husband.

I know that this is an area of growth for me and that it is a mindset issue that created a habit I must overcome.

Bad habits affect us and prevent us from achieving our goals. Amy Morin, in her book 13 Things Mentally Strong People Do, reminds us that we can all develop mental power to help us cope with complex feelings and sort through our thoughts and thus maintain positive behaviour when we face challenging circumstances.

She observes that some people possess more mental strength than the rest of us and this is due to three factors,

(i) genes as some people have a predisposition to mental health disorders,

(ii) personality as some people have traits that help smooth negative emotions and help them to react more positively than the rest of us,

(iii) experience as events in our lives affect the outlook we have on life.

As a leadership and transformation coach, I advise my clients not to beat themselves over the fact that they may have started projects and left them unfinished.

Instead, I request that they give themselves grace and evaluate their actions in relation to the three reasons above to find out why building consistency is a challenge for them.

In view of this, I caution that as we work on developing the mindset of consistency, let us keep in mind that this exercise is worth embarking upon because mental strength is what allows all of us to build resistance to stress when the troubles of life arise (See John 16:33).

It is also what allows us to live with contentment and enhances our performance as we run the race of life so that we get the prize (See 1 Corinthians 9:24).

Rosette Wamambe is a Transformational Leadership coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.