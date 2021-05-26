Continually raise awareness about mental health

By Guest Writer More by this Author

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental health has never been more important than now because it is an essential component to one’s overall health and wellbeing, and that mental illnesses are common and treatable.

While it may be that some of us are more vulnerable than others, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. After all, just a few months ago, none of us had any idea that all our worlds would be upended by the coronavirus, and that worry, isolation, loneliness, depression and anxiety would become collective experiences shared by literally everyone. By virtue of our birthright, as human beings, none of us are immune.



Mental illnesses affects 19 per cent of the adult population, 46 per cent of teenagers and 13 per cent of children each year.

However, only 10 per cent of those in our country affected receive treatment. Treatment works and recovery is possible. I am living proof of that.

However, because of the stigma attached to mental health especially in low income countries like Uganda. Untreated mental illness can contribute to higher medical expenses, poorer performance at school and work, fewer employment opportunities and increased risk of suicide.

Did you know that every 40 seconds we lose someone to suicide? Sad! That should be a wake up call to all of us to act and do something!

And why is that? It is partly because of stigma: negative reactions other people have when they find out that someone has a difficult or troublesome mental health condition. Think about it: What would be your first reaction if I told you that I struggle with some mental health issues? Would it be “Don’t talk about that”? “Why are you saying that out loud?” “I don’t want to hear you anymore.” Or, would your first reaction compassion? Maybe even interest in learning more?

Stigma is real. We don’t like to hear or talk about mental illness .

.There are medical treatments for those conditions. The right medication can be appropriate counseling, or treatment from the awesome, caring professionals we have right here in our country working in the mental health field,and so much more.

Although the general perception of mental illness is slowly improving over the past decades, studies show that stigma against mental illness is still powerful, largely due to stereotypes , traditional myths and lack of education, and that people tend to attach negative stigmas to mental health conditions at a far higher rate than to other diseases.

Stigma affects not only the number seeking treatment, but also the number of resources available for proper treatment. Stigma and misinformation can feel like overwhelming obstacles for someone who is struggling with a mental health condition.



I believe mental health awareness should not only be for a day or two or even a month. We must be informed about it because it can easily happen to someone close to us.

Community awareness for mental health reduces stigma. Mental health awareness increases the chances for early intervention, which can result in a fast recovery. Awareness reduces negative adjectives that have been set to describe our people with a metal illness.

Advertisement

Awareness is a form of education. The more you know, the more power you have. Public knowledge is important in accessing community resources. Lack of awareness of mental health is not just “their” problem, it is our problem as a community and as a nation.

Awareness does not just end here. Attend health fairs, resource fairs, read more, listen to it.

Talk to a someone about this article and ask them to share it with someone else. Let’s start a domino effect for awareness on mental health.

Don’t be scared to talk about it. It’s hard work, but the power to reach and teach the community is well worth it because our mental health must be our priority.

The author, Ms Rebecca Cherop is the founder, The Semicolon Nation Africa.

rebeccacherop33@gmail.com

--



