Continue resting in peace, dear Onapito Ekomoloit

xactly a year ago, on September 27, 2024, at 9.25am in a tweet, Mr Mike Mukula broke the terrible news that Francis Onapito Ekomoloit had departed this earthly life. The message on X, formerly Twitter, read: “On behalf of the Teso community and the country at large, I hereby announce with deep sadness and pain, the demise of our brother, Hon Onapito Ekomoloit (RIP), a veteran journalist and former Member of Parliament (Amuria County). The rest of the details will be communicated later.”

A bright light was extinguished. Onapito’s sudden departure was heartbreaking and shocking for many who knew him. Ona, as he was popularly known, touched many people’s lives.

He had an illustrious career as a journalist, lecturer at Makerere University, legislator, press secretary to President Museveni, and director of legal and corporate affairs at Nile Breweries Ltd for 17 years and was, thereafter, elevated to the prestigious position of board chairperson.

Ona was a humble, smart and brilliant man. He was blessed with great communication skills. Despite his achievements and accomplishments, he was a man of simplicity and remained easily approachable. He was generous to a fault and supported many students in need to access good education through the equality scholarship under Nile Breweries. He initiated the scholarship because he understood the challenges of many students and the value of education as a game-changer.

Onapito’s calmness, composure, and words of wisdom whenever he was hosted on radio and television talk shows were admirable. He never shouted to make his point, simply smiled, even when you didn’t agree with him. Ona provided much-needed balance when topics being discussed were political, controversial, delicate and sometimes very sensitive and emotive.

Most times, Ona was the voice of reason. Sometimes he was humorous too. At the launch of the book: Tears & Triumph (My Life with Yoweri Museveni and Others), and office handover, his friend, Dismas Nkunda, thanked him for handing over power. In a response characteristic of Ona, he said: “Are you suggesting that some people are doing wrong things?”

At the same event, Andrew Mwenda declared that even though Ona had retired from Nile Breweries, he remains the spokesperson of State House, the First family, and the MK project (PLU). Again, Ona, in his usual response, said he would be happy to start earning some money from the job since he was not being paid.

September 27, 2024, was literally a black Friday, and the mood in the studios of KFM was sombre. Panellists agreed that the talk show is dedicated to discussing the life and memories of Ona. Nkunda, Joseph Beyanga, Ivan Okuda, and Derrick Wandera paid tribute to Ona. Dismas knew Onapito for a long time, and they had been friends right from university.

Onapito paid attention to detail, was meticulous and took time to know and speak to people personally. Once, after the KFM ‘Hotseat’ radio talk show, he emphasised to me the importance of having emotional intelligence in order to be successful in life. He was a voracious reader. Two weeks after giving him three books to read, he shared insightful comments about each of the books. Onapito’s book is a must-read. It was a privilege to get an autographed copy, which he signed; “My friend Acellam, Enjoy the story”. Ona was an encourager and an optimist. His legacy of service and generosity will always be remembered.

May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace. May the good Lord grant the family of Onapito strength and protection.

Written by Jimmy Odoki Acellam.

