Whoever has copies of Ndiwulira story, donate some to government of Uganda

Do you, even vaguely, know about the story of Ndiwulira? It is about a corn-eating worm that ignored any warnings and pleas of impending danger until it was too late. Apparently, the maize field was on fire but because Ndiwulira was caught up in ‘enjoyments’, it procrastinated and didn’t make a decision to leave till it was caught up in the blaze.

There was a time, mid 2000s, when something big and unpleasant was happening in South Sudan – as is usually the case. It was so big that it disrupted the food chain, or so we were told by the head teacher. This was after a couple of days of enduring bad posho and beans with ‘kawukumi’.

The students were on the edge and threatening violence. A special assembly was convened to explain the problem. The head teacher explained the process of supply chains, talking about farmers, traders, millers, transports, storage, suppliers, etc – and how the bad food had ended up on our plates. Apparently, there wasn’t enough quality left in the market to go around, which is how we had ended up in that conundrum.

Memory doesn’t quite bring up what the problem with South Sudan was but I remember the older students not taking that explanation. However, it was promised that in a few days, quality would go back to normal, and that in the meantime, the food would be supplemented by other types of condiments – probably to placate the students.

There was a major lesson in how he dealt with that particular heightened moment. A lot of times in leadership, clear and timely communication is the key to unlocking a potential crisis. Sometimes you might even not have all the answers or many of the factors under control but you communicate because people need some explanation; because they need hope. Mostly, it comes with understanding that students and their parents are clients who not only deserve but to whom one is answerable.

Schools in many ways are like countries – which might also explain why they are such effective places for grooming national leaders. You just have to look at some of the greatest leaders – and even the not so useful ones – and you will find that working in school systems during their formative years somehow prepared them for national leadership. There aren’t many places where those in leadership interact with and organize hundreds – sometimes thousands – of different interests, demands and temperaments on a daily basis.

Yet, as the prices of essential commodities continue to shoot through the roof, it is intriguing that there doesn’t seem to be much effort to avert what could be a potential crisis. A quick browse shows that only a few items don’t cost double what they did a few weeks ago, even when the majority haven’t had any increase in their incomes in the same period.

What’s worse is that communication from those in charge has been largely absent. No official explanation for the hikes, no remedies and subsidies to absorb the shocks, no pretense to be doing something about things. It is easy to ignore or haphazardly respond to grumblings about the prices of soap, fuel, cooking oil and transport.

But how long before even those who can, albeit grudgingly, afford these things today, hit their ceiling? What then? How long before students who strike over bad food or failure to watch a premier league game become adults who are likely to demonstrate over food prices? Is it then that the government will act? Is that when we shall have an address from the President?

For younger readers, understand that this is not the first time that we are dealing with a fuel crisis. The difference (or is it similarity?) is that we didn’t learn from the last one. When Kenya erupted after the 2007 elections, we didn’t do much learning from that situation – even when there were noises about the lack of fuel reserves. We are back at it, more than 10 years later; and Kenya has another – probably more high stakes election in a few months.

In 2011, we had the ‘Walk-to-Work’ demonstrations against inflation and high cost of essential commodities. I hope we still have enough people around to remember that those demonstrations came closest to bringing the government on its knees. How long before we get consumed because we continue to dismiss the smoke?