Copying with Covid requires gratitude

Ioften wonder how to cope with Covid-19 news. Whether it is the perceived theft or actual news of deaths, stress levels are running high, even of those trying to manage the pandemic who feel they are doing their best and the public has no sense of appreciation.

There is an overdose of news, bad news. Yet, there is no longer need to rely on less patriotic media outlets that sabotage national interests by tainting the image of our beloved country, where herbal medicines can be bought at Shs10,000 and sold at Shs150,000.

Bad news now finds people in their homes through that phone call informing of the hospital needs of a loved one, death of a friend, neighbour or acquaintances.

That WhatsApp message could be another announcement, even if radio announcements may be banned. We even worry about friends whose phones are off, assuming the worst and reaching out to their relatives to be assured that they are still alive.

The temptation to think you might be next, is sometimes just around the corner because no one is safe. Even when you sneeze because the morning breeze is opening up your lungs, you start to worry if ‘this is it’.

Looking for a vaccine like a needle without success and then hear that we have never bought any and even administered some water, can raise blood pressure.

How can we survive all this bad news finding us no matter what? How do we keep sane and continue working in an environment so defined by uncertainty around life itself?

In spite of everything, we must try not to be bitter or burnt out. We have to continue feeling hopeful and still afford to laugh, in the face of so much negative energy. The good news is that there are many ways to cope and encourage one another.



A simple exercise routine could help you wake up early each day, have a healthy breakfast and read something interesting before getting onto work. By the time the laptop comes to life, at least you are in a good mood and have a clear mind.

In this season, we may heed to what the renowned British pianist James Rhodes once said, that ‘anything that we can find that makes things a little happier, a little better, we have to grab with both hands. Music is one such thing.’ Music is profoundly comforting in times like this. That thing, may be different for most people.

Years ago, while alone for a Christmas holiday and missing my family intensely, I watched two Christmas movies a day for a month, which turned out to be very comforting, recreating a kind of childlike faith I may have lost along the way of life’s often winding journey.

While most people think Christmas movies and music are a thing for the season, it is something worth doing all year round. The thing about Christmas movies and music is that they often carry a theme of hope, faith and love, with love being the ‘greatest of these’. Christmas movies are sure to lift one’s spirit, no matter how difficult the day may have been.

This is a good season to figure out how to nurture ourselves, or discover what that thing we should grab with both hands might be for us.

There has to be something that takes one back to their core centre. We have to prepare to face the world each day, even with all the uncertainties around us, the daily irritations and some of the unbelievable things we hear from time to time as the subject of news.

For some people, that thing might be painting, singing, poetry or reading a good book. The beauty with books is its ability to transport you to a place of peace, if you choose wisely.

We cannot afford to turn into a society that is consumed by fear and complaining and cynical about everything. There has to be better ways to hold people accountable, using the right instruments. We should also act responsibly and take care where it depends on us.

Most of all, we should hold onto our faith in a good God too, praying more than we possibly used to.

To paraphrase the poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, may we have comfort on difficult days, smiles when sadness intrudes, rainbows to follow the clouds, beauty for the eyes to see like the stars in the night or the sun rising so gloriously as if to mock us, friendships that endure and will brighten our beings, faith so that we can believe in the goodness of God in this land of the living, confidence for when doubt is surely going to show up, courage to know ourselves better in ways that make us thrive, patience to accept the truths we deal with every day, and love to complete our lives.

We have to be hopeful and patient in some ways.

