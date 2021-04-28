Corporal punishment: What is wrong with it?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

We have all grown up experiencing and or witnessing the regular use of corporal punishment on children. The most recent case is of a five-year-old boy beaten by his mother, Patience Uwimana in a video that went viral on social media. Luckily for this case, the perpetrator was traced, police arrested her on March 15, 2020. She was later charged in court which sentenced her to prison.

But how many cases of corporal punishment go unnoticed? People think, Uwimana’s case was extreme and so she deserved the punishment. However, many adults continue to give two or three canes or a slap or shout at children. This is still not okay just like it is with Uwimana’s case. The biggest damage corporal punishment has on children is emotional and psychological. It is not about what you do, but how the child experiences it.

According to End Violence Against Children, corporal punishment is the most common form of violence against children worldwide. It includes any punishment in which physical force is used and intended to cause some degree of pain or discomfort, however light, as well as non-physical forms of punishment that are cruel and degrading.

Findings from the Uganda National Violence Against Children Survey, 2018 indicate that, over 75 percent of children say they have been beaten in class. A study by Know Violence in Childhood suggests that in 2015: of the 1.7 billion, 1.3 billion boys and girls experienced corporal punishment at home.

Adults continue to use corporal punishment and as a result, we have come to think of corporal punishment as normal. Because our parents and teachers used it, we have come to understand corporal punishment as an acceptable way to relate with children. We may even have come to think of it as necessary, because people who loved us and cared about us used it. But it shouldn’t be the case, corporal punishment hurts children just like it would hurt adults. It does not matter if there are two or three canes or a slap. The humiliation you would feel with one slap would be just as damaging as with five slaps and more. Although we cannot see emotional injury, it often has more serious long-term consequences than physical injury.

Corporal punishment causes children to lose interest in learning. Some end up hating a subject or teacher using it. Education does not thrive when children live in fear of those who teach them. Other children absent themselves while others dropout out of school.

Given the harmful effects of corporal punishment, it is important to understand why parents/caretakers, and teachers continue to use it. Some of the ideas that sustain corporal punishment involve beliefs like; without pain, there is no gain, spare the rod and spoil the child, I was beaten, and I learned how to behave better, I only use corporal punishment sparingly, I only use corporal punishment as a last resort, among others. All these ideas indicate that adults mean well when they use corporal punishment, the aim is not to hurt children.

As a society therefore, we need to understand what motivates children’s behavior if we want to guide children without using corporal punishment. We ought to develop clear guidelines for what behavior is acceptable and then support children as they learn to abide by these guidelines. When necessary, adopt nonviolent penalties for poor behavior. For example, withholding privileges, making amends for the harm done to others, etc.

As custodians of children’s hopes and aspirations, we must accept the responsibility of nurturing children without harming them and aim at creating an environment that will help children thrive.

Tabitha Suubi – Program Officer at Raising Voices.

tabitha@raisingvoices.org