Corruption robs us of a decent future

The author, Ms Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Unethically, many Ugandans pay bribes for free social services or to hasten access to services.  
  • This is absurd and undermines public trust, peace and harmony.  Those who cannot afford bribes, especially children, miss their entitlement to free social services, which is unfair and unjust.

Corruption impacts children and denies them enjoyment of their human rights to education, good health, quality public services, happiness and joy as well as a decent future.  

