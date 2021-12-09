Corruption robs us of a decent future

Corruption impacts children and denies them enjoyment of their human rights to education, good health, quality public services, happiness and joy as well as a decent future.

Corruption has a pernicious effects on children inevitably. The corrupt behaviours, unethical conduct and illegal acts directly impacts families, poor and vulnerable homes but mostly the children therein.

Combating corruption is critical as we celebrate the International Day of Anti-Corruption today.

Children in my view are key stakeholders in the counter corruption interventions and initiatives.

Their involvement and inclusivity is non-negotiable. The best interests of children can only be met in a corrupt-free environment where they educate, enjoy free public services, celebrate their rights undeterred and freely.

Children unfortunately bear a disproportionate burden of the discriminatory effects of corruption due to their reliance on public services and reduced capacity to challenge corrupt practices. Millions of children and young people are on a daily basis denied their right to quality education, quality health care, dignified and honourable future due to corruption.

Regular absenteeism of teachers and lack of access to scholastic materials due to corruption affects quality education.

Inaccessibility to proper medical information, free drugs and vaccinations increases child/infant mortality rates. Due to corruption, children cannot access services.

Unethically, many Ugandans pay bribes for free social services or to hasten access to services.

This is absurd and undermines public trust, peace and harmony. Those who cannot afford bribes, especially children, miss their entitlement to free social services, which is unfair and unjust.

Unreservedly, bribery increases inequalities in access to essential services for children and reduces the quality of services offered.

Indirectly illicit financial forms and grand corruption impacts children negatively. Well managed finances invested in children enrich and benefit them better.

Grand corruption in all sectors typically results in loses of large amounts of money, resources that could otherwise be invested in better infrastructure, roads, hospitals, schools, systems and services for children.

Generally, all forms of corruption reduce the availability of household and public resources to spend on critical services for children.

Combating corruption is, therefore, an important step for increasing the funds available for families and government to invest in children.

Reducing corruption is necessary for improving development outcomes for children and is also a human rights obligation in Uganda.

Government anti-corruption agencies, companies and stakeholders should take concrete actions and critical measures to enhance transparency and accountability so as to combat corruption, wastage of resources and overall inefficiency in public services. This can be done through prioritising addressing corruption within key sectors.

Furthermore, increase budget transparency as well as educate children about corruption and empower them to stop it. Child inclusivity and participation in counter-corruption measures is critical.

These include creating school clubs, poems and songs that educate children against corruption and including discussions about corruption in school debates.

Also use child rights mechanisms to report on actions taken to end corruption.

There is strong need to increase the evidence base on how corruption impacts children and ratify and fully implement the 2003 African Union Convention on parenting and combating corruption.

Adopting in our education system a corruption prevention teaching syllabus is key.

Corruption must end and we must all join the fight and save the future of our children.

We must prepare the next generation to fight corruption.

Ms Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso senior advocate and member, leadership code tribunal.