Countering Covid can’t mean killing livelihoods

It’s been almost two years of a global pandemic. Unprecedented, disruptive and destructive. Over this period of grappling with a novel virus, a lot of water has gone under the bridge, as it were. A pandemic is no small matter. One that comes in the form of a novel respiratory virus no doubt presents huge challenges.

In early 2020, the world woke up to an unprecedented public health crisis. Almost everything ground to a halt. Even the best of experts didn’t know what to do and how to advice the public. In the months that followed there was a great deal of trying and experimenting, guessing and getting things wrong, backing up to correct mistakes and misjudgements.



Medical scientists and public health specialists stayed on the back-foot for many months trying to figure out things and keeping a close and careful eye on a virus that proved difficult to pin down. They constantly reviewed, revised and revisited their judgements and conclusions. It was tough.

Fortunately, we live in an era of incredibly advanced and sophisticated medical science and technological capabilities. It wasn’t too long that breakthroughs came around. Medical specialists now know a lot that they didn’t know in the early months of 2020.

We now have vaccines that are highly effective. We know quite precisely how the virus spreads and what to do to keep it in check. Even for the runaway and more deadly delta variant, we know that getting jabbed gives one a far better fighting chance, if it strikes through, than if one is not vaccinated.

With all these milestones and breakthroughs, many countries around the world have returned to a semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. Not yet fully out of the woods but things are a lot better and positive today than at the beginning of this year.

Uganda was one of the countries that acted early and fast in instituting a swift and severe regime of countering the virus. Mr Museveni and his government deserve credit for thinking and acting fast. For most of the second half of last year, when the virus ravaged the world, Uganda stayed in relatively decent shape until the electioneering season came around and the country dropped its guard.

After the January 2021 elections, and with the delta virus swirling around the world, Uganda found itself in a huge storm. I was in Kampala between May and June and saw matters first hand. Covid-19 was visibly all-over but people were largely unbothered. In the countryside, it was worse.

The lockdown announced on June 18 was inevitable and necessary although closing schools and sending home students who were likely already infected was unwise and potentially compounded an already bad situation.

Today, Uganda is in a different place. The virus has receded. The outlook is promising. We have vaccines although the rate of vaccination remains disappointingly low. Daily reported cases have drastically reduced averaging less than 100, a couple of dozens for some days, and deaths are averaging about two.

Yet schools are still closed, indefinitely. There is a dawn to dust curfew. Bars, nightclubs and other amenities remain closed. These are people’s businesses and livelihoods. There is no compelling and convincing justification, for example, to continue with keeping schools closed.

Uganda is the only country in the region, perhaps in the world too, that has indefinitely kept schools closed for this long and thereby potentially causing far worse impacts to society than the virus can do directly. We do not have a Covid-19 situation in Uganda that is different to all our neighbours.

What is going on is unreasonable and despicable state overreach, which in countries that run on rule of law would have been litigated and likely found by courts to be illegal and irregular.

But the NRM government has pretty much eroded the sanctity and role of the judicial path to solving public problems. This means many Ugandans now have little faith in courts of law making decisions that serve the public good just as they have little faith in the Executive but are afraid of the brutality that awaits them if they stood up against the rulers. This though can’t go on forever.