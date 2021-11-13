Prime

Countering Covid can’t mean killing livelihoods

Author, Moses Khisa. PHOTO/FILE

By  Moses Khisa

What you need to know:

Continuing with measures like curfews that further crash people’s livelihoods is simply morally reprehensible.

It’s been almost two years of a global pandemic. Unprecedented, disruptive and destructive. Over this period of grappling with a novel virus, a lot of water has gone under the bridge, as it were. A pandemic is no small matter. One that comes in the form of a novel respiratory virus no doubt presents huge challenges.
In early 2020, the world woke up to an unprecedented public health crisis. Almost everything ground to a halt. Even the best of experts didn’t know what to do and how to advice the public. In the months that followed there was a great deal of trying and experimenting, guessing and getting things wrong, backing up to correct mistakes and misjudgements.
 
Medical scientists and public health specialists stayed on the back-foot for many months trying to figure out things and keeping a close and careful eye on a virus that proved difficult to pin down. They constantly reviewed, revised and revisited their judgements and conclusions. It was tough. 
Fortunately, we live in an era of incredibly advanced and sophisticated medical science and technological capabilities. It wasn’t too long that breakthroughs came around. Medical specialists now know a lot that they didn’t know in the early months of 2020. 

