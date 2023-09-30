Counting blessings of and from Kigezi High

The scriptures tell us to count our blessings one by one if we are to truly appreciate the goodness of the Lord, but when I count Kigezi High School, I count it many times.

It was at Kigezi High School that I made my first firm commitment to follow Jesus Christ. It was at Kigezi High School that I first found peace and a community of love after being double orphaned at the age of three.

It was at Kigezi High School that I found or was found by Good Samaritans who paid my school fees, at a point where I had lost all hope and nearly dropped out of school.

It was at this great school that my academic fortunes were shaped and turned for the better. It was at Kigezi High School that I met and made lifelong friends.

It was at this great school that the seeds of service and leadership sprouted in me when I served as a House Prefect for Aggrey and a Member of the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides Club. The list can go on and on and on.

I remember coming to join Kigezi High School with a metallic case called omukangambwa, with no shoes but just a pair of slippers.

At school, we enjoyed what students in boarding schools normally went through. Driving “Scania” (using rudimentary methods to boil water at our kitchen and dining called Nyaruju and taking it to the Dormitory to prepare ekisyanga (porridge) to supplement the food we used to get from the dinning. Sometimes these Scanias would be intercepted and impounded by our seniors as though we were evading tax.

It was an experience of hope and aspiration.

The experience of waking up very early in the morning at 3.30am to do private reading, which we used to call “winter” because of the extreme coldness at the time.

The experience of bathing once in a week due to the then scarcity of water on Rugarama hill.

The experience of literary playing hide and seek with the school administration because of not paying school fees on time.

Through the hardships of raising school fees at Kigezi High School, I saw the hand of God. In his infinite love and compassion, an organisation called Strome Foundation, came into my life through Rev Can Stephen Tirwomwe which paid my school fees, bought for me a mattress, a blanket and a bible . It is these personal belongings that I joined Makerere University with.

My story at Kigezi High School is not unique. It is widely shared. There were many other students in my category, but we had an administration that was considerate and cared about even the poorest of the poor who came into the school gates.

I am grateful to our the headmaster, Mr Henry Turyagyenda, for all the support. The hardships of struggling without school fees impacted on my determination for self reliance and to appreciate the fact that your background does not determine your destiny but God does through hardwork, discipline and purpose.

The foundation of the school on a firm Christian Church base truly reflected through the manner in which it treated students and parents.

Kigezi High School contributed to what I became in my life and I owe gratitude to the school.

As the school celebrates 100 years today, it is more than a celebration of years but the impact the students who have gone through the institution has had on our country and the world.

This centenary commemoration is a moment of celebration, and celebrate we should. Kigezi High School has produced men and women of integrity and character that have impacted our commerce, politics and many have allowed to be used to support the kingdom of God on earth.

We thank God for the vision of the Church that founded the school in 1922. By planting that Kigezi High School seed, the results have become like the proverbial mustard tree under which many have found a shade and shelter to thrive.