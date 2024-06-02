Countries that ‘eat’ their own

The tension was palpable. Time slowed, and for a minute, it seemed as though everyone froze in their place. “I said I want to know why you people think a person can pay this money and eat food this little?” Mr X bristled.

Here was a man who had worked hard for his money and chosen what was meant to be the most upscale restaurant in town to treat his lady. And here they were, serving him two carrots, some meat with flowers on it, and a rice portion that seemed fit to feed Queenie, his cat.

“Call your manager. I want to know how this portion is sold at that price. Mutuyita basilu oba?”he asked. The waiter stayed frozen in shock. The manager appeared, seemingly out of thin air. They must be used to this.

“Er, sir... er, those are our...”

Pause. This scenario is fictitious. I did not for instance sit across some dashing fellow with a temper demanding to know why he’s being cheated of a good meal. It’s a metaphor for all the tiny ways Ugandans feel cheated every time URA or taxes are mentioned.

The expectation versus the reality hits hard when you are driving home with your shock absorbers crying for attention, or when you travel abroad-and by abroad, I mean Rwanda- and marvel at the simple indulgences other people take as given.

Lately, it seems URA has surpassed Umeme as the most disliked company in Uganda. From controversies over EFRIS to the use of the fallback method for calculating taxes on imported vehicles. In all fairness, and as has been stated in casual conversations with ‘people close to the organisation’, they’re simply doing what they’ve been mandated to do. Ugandans understand this, to an extent, but like an old lion with a little strength in reserve, they’ve kept quiet for long and are now ready to bite back if prodded further.

In discussing the situation with friends and colleagues, what stood out was the fact that many people believe in the government’s right to collect taxes. The social contract is fairly easy for all to comprehend: the government collects taxes, imposes and enforces laws on businesses and individuals, and provides important public goods and services.

In exchange, businesses and individuals agree to pay their fair contribution and operate within the confines of the law. The challenge with the situation in Uganda, though, is obvious—only one side is playing its part.

In their effort to mitigate backlash around EFRIS, for example, URA rightly sought to explain it wasn’t a new tax but a more efficient collection system—a way to plug leaks. However, Ugandans already understand the social contract and accept its terms. They were voicing a breach. It’s akin to a man who’s taken his lady friend out on dates, provided a shoulder to cry on, paid for things he had no business paying for, and made his intentions known to no avail.

Ugandans are saying, ‘You keep coming back for more, naye nze nfunilamuwa?’ In developed countries, tax collection agencies are strict and efficient, collecting taxes as soon as funds are received.

Welfare policies and political factors have resulted in higher taxes for the wealthy, often reaching up to 50 percent of their earnings. In exchange, the government offers public healthcare, education, social welfare programmes, infrastructure, and other services.

For businesses, it provides advisory services, negotiates international deals, and protects them from foreign competitors. American entrepreneurs receive support and protection in ways the average Ugandan businessman can only dream of.

For instance, when American technology companies such as Apple started facing stiff competition from superior and cheaper Chinese and Korean companies, the US government stepped in to play hardball. In Uganda, it’s an open secret that foreign investors are given dream tax holidays and concessions.

The average Ugandan entrepreneur is fighting a battle that can only be likened to the legendary David and Goliath, with Goliath representing everything from market dynamics and global competition to the government’s greasy hands.

Protectionism, globalisation’s arch nemesis, is a cuss word feared by politicians across the continent. They dare not whisper it, even in their dreams, least their friends in Washington turn to foes.

Consequently, throughout the continent, local businesses are being crushed by foreign enterprises, with the catchphrase; free-market economics; frequently thrown around.

Historically, Ugandan businesses including telecommunications, banking, and agriculture have been out-competed, bullied, and heavily taxed. Consequently, Ugandans remain asking URA and the government, ‘Nze nfunilamu wa?’