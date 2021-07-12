Covid 19: Fighting the enemy among us

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The law of change in our lives always has a constant and dramatic effect. This law states that everything is always in a process of becoming something else.

As a Senior One secondary school student; the introductory lesson in Christian Religious Education was “Change is a fact of life, and if you refuse to change, change will change you!” Change happens everywhere, on everyone and it is constant.

99From the time Covid-19 stream-rolled into our lives, we had no choice but to learn to deal with change, since each stage of the pandemic has necessitated changing the way we live, work and socialise.

History tells us that beliefs, customs and norms are the glue that hold us together. In the years gone-by for some peoples; cultural practices like spouse-sharing played significant roles either in containing some diseases or even exacerbating them.

Ignoring a peoples’ cultural orientation in the design of public health measures to manage the Covid-19 is a grave mistake. Out of necessity, Covid-19 is changing our social life and the effect of this will as a matter of fact be felt for many years to come.

I subscribe to the reality that social and cultural contexts are important in tackling the multi-faceted nature and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temptation to treat the coronavirus as for instance, an evil spirit or to use traditional techniques to scare this spirit away is not only a fallacy but an expression of exasperation.

Culture influences our response to tragedy and it informs the processes of symptom recognition, disease-naming, help-seeking, the functionality and functioning of health systems, etc. It is natural for people to seek explanations for the cause, remedies and responses to Covid-19 within an acceptable cultural frame of reference.

However, the ever-evolving dynamic about the Covid-19 pandemic demands that we take a deep breath, and accept that our beliefs and cultural traits must as of necessity change; if we are to adapt, cope and survive this affront on our existence.

From historic times, people who lived in what later became Uganda successfully confronted humongous epidemics like smallpox [namusuna in Buganda and/or ekookoro in Ankole] that for instance broke-out around 1893. They adopted a non-concentration lifestyle to defeat that epidemic.

Traditionally, most Ugandans have valued things like touching as a way of confirming certain realities or even hugging as a way to express tender loving care. More so, what our people have come to perceive as cool and in vogue include a culture of pecking and even kissing to show affection.

At our unavoidable ceremonies like funerals, marriage festivals and even meetings, we passionately hug, loudly laugh, kiss and cuddle. In the name of consoling one another or celebrating, we often embrace, dance, yell, etc! These practices are good and have had a special social-bonding role in our society. However, these have become not only untenable but risky in the current Covid-19 times.

The importance of avoiding all these has never been stronger than it is today. Social gatherings have become a threat to our health and must out of necessity be avoided.

As we carry out culturally expected socio-cultural roles like burial of our dearly beloved or celebrate attainment of life milestones; let us accept that we do not have to be physically present to express our commiserations or happiness.

Let us embrace technological innovations to remain psychologically close yet geographically distant. We can electronically support one another financially through money transfers; commiserate with our sick or grieve with buddies and family members through audio or video means.

It is only through such adaptive behaviours that we shall deal with and overcome the invisible yet highly infectious coronavirus.

Much of the anxiety in confronting Covid-19 comes from the reality that many decisions are out of our hands.

Feeling like we are not in control of our own destiny is pretty unsettling, but figuring out precisely what we can and can’t do will help us to maintain a sense of stability and reduce any fear or anxiety.

Assoc. Prof. Wilson Winstons Muhwezi, Member of SAC, MoH Ministeral Scientific Advisory Committee on Covid-19