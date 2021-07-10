Covid-19: Let people make their choices 

By Eden Kironde

The story of a cobbler who reportedly died of starvation in Wakiso District last Saturday morning graphically paints the toll of the lockdown on the most vulnerable among us.

Daily Monitor reported on July 3 that Justus Sempa, a single father of two boys, passed on in his ingle rented room in Katabi Town Council. This was little or no shock at all to those familiar with his predicament.

Local authorities said the 41-year-old’s plight was sealed when the President decreed a 42-day total lockdown in a move to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Having been a door-to-door cobbler, the pronouncement immediately cut off Sempa’s source of income. The lockdown was a death sentence for him.

That this is not an isolated case is what should get all of us evaluating the grim impact of the lockdown on the population.

Before Sempa’s case, a video clip of a sobbing Rashid Mugisha, a small time vendor in Kampala, seeking leniency from the security personnel deployed to clear him and his ilk off the street, made it onto social media.

“I wouldn’t have come here to work if I had what to eat at home. I have a wife who has just given birth. What am I going to feed her with? … You are telling me to remove my merchandise, you think we want to be here? I have come here to look for what to eat and now you are chasing me,” a teary Mugisha asked the gun-wielding men in uniform menacingly surrounding his frail frame.



His plea to the men in uniform is enough to have all leaders from top to bottom evaluating other means of combating Covid-19 other than lockdowns. There are many Mugishas out there. How many must capture the media attention before we agree that lockdowns are not an appropriate response to Covid-19 fight in our fragile society?

Of course, there are those who are well cushioned from the lockdown’s brute impact. I am not here to vilify them. It is what a normal human being should aspire to. However, could we be more empathetic to the less privileged among us to whom the choice to either go to work or stay at home is a choice between life and death?

While making a case for ending the lockdown in the UK, former Conservative Party leader, Sir Ian Duncan Smith, reasoned that people go through life balancing risk elements, which they compare with the promised reward and then make choices. Unfortunately, he noted, this is a concept that is being missed today where Covid-19 is being presented as the only risk.

This was the very strategy Uganda employed at the peak of the HIV/Aids pandemic in the early 1990s.

The government simply made the public aware of the scourge that was lurking among us and provided the famous ABC (abstain, be faithful or use a condom) remedy. The ultimate choice was left in the hands of each individual after balancing the risk and the reward of their actions. The government did not go on to close all lodges and bars countrywide.

Advertisement

The same should be applied today. The government should just empower the public with all the necessary information about Covid-19, especially the preventive measures, common symptoms and treatment. Thereafter the government should let the people balance the risk and the reward, and make an informed choice whether to stay home or go to work.

For example, according to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 update on July 2, one would tell that given both the cumulative deaths and cases at 1,939 and 83,636 respectively, the death rate is 2.3 per cent since the virus was first identified in Uganda in March last year.

With this information, a person would then weigh the risk and the reward of going to work or staying home.

That is how mature governance is conducted. You let people make their choices and live with the consequences thereof. The government should not be making a blanket choice to lockdown everyone.

Mr Kironde is a journalist

eden.kironde@gmail.com