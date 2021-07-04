Covid-19 lockdown: Recovery plans must be gender-inclusive

By Patricia M. Babiiha More by this Author

President Museveni has imposed another lockdown in Uganda. After what appeared to be the obliteration of the coronavirus from Uganda since 2020, it appears that laxity set in, both within government and the citizenry. Government relaxed its strictness at the borders and the airport, letting variants of the coronavirus from elsewhere into the country. The citizens, almost forgetting the lethal virus was still a reality, disregarded all standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by government to contain spread.



As this happened, the virus was gathering momentum and bounced back to our motherland with repulsive viciousness. We are now in the second wave and things are looking really bad. Against this background, it is understandable that the President, as others in our situation around the world are doing, was compelled to shut down normal operations in the country.

That said, however, we at the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) state the fact that government should be deliberate about addressing these challenges in a gender-sensitive way. This is not about women only. It is about people with disabilities, children who are underprivileged such as those on our streets, the elderly and other marginalised groups in society.

A broad-brush proclamation of solutions is not helpful and is, to say the least, insensitive to these groups who are affected by the pandemic and efforts by the State to contain it. Government must, therefore, not only be alive to this but be seen to be deliberate about taking into account these unique aspects of our society in its approach to the pandemic.

It is my considered view that government is not doing this adequately and we urge the President and the line ministries to do better. We support measures that government has instituted to curb the spread of this deadly virus, however, we cannot give the government the luxury to abdicate its responsibility of ensuring that socio-economic development, even in the face of a pandemic, is as inclusive as possible.

It is common knowledge that women and girls suffer the most during crises, more so during a crisis as gravely unique as the Covid-19 pandemic. There is anecdotal and empirical evidence to the effect that lockdowns increase harmful practices against girls and women like child marriages and teen pregnancies. This is so because during the lockdown, young girls and women are more likely to engage in risky sexual behaviour leading to them becoming victims of sexual exploitation and violence.

Furthermore, women are more likely to experience the mental and emotional strains of the lockdown than men. It also goes without saying that in conservative societies like Uganda, the care-taking role of women makes them more susceptible to catching the virus than men. Women in Uganda typically nurse and care for the sick, making them disproportionately exposed to catching the virus more than men. In Uganda, the socio-cultural dynamics place women and girls in a position of subservience, making them more exposed.

From an economics and livelihood sustainability perspective, the impact of the lockdown on economic life of the average Ugandan women will be markedly grim. During lockdowns, women are forced to stay at home to look after children while most men somehow find a way of remaining at work, meaning that women become more economically vulnerable to the vagaries of the lockdown.

The lockdown also increased incidents of partner violence with the women more affected than men. Therefore, with all these unique effects of the lockdown on women and girls, it is prudent that the government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy is geared towards gender equality and women empowerment as practically as possible.

The government’s strategy to alleviate vulnerable households during this lockdown should be tailored to address the unique challenges of women like gender-based violence, child labour and child protection.

The government through the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) must take deliberate interest in conducting research to find out the particular impact of lockdowns on women and girls in order to make recovery plans that are more evidence-based.

Ms Babiiha is executive director, Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE)

