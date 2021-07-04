Covid-19: Monopoly of stealing and why we are better off without govt

By Gawaya Tegulle More by this Author

One should like to hope that the story isn’t true, or else we shall, once again, have cause to inquire into the level of thinking that government officers operate at. Story is that the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Omoro has banned opening up of new churches in his neck of the woods. Reason: some pastors are fleecing their sheep in the name of praying for miracles and are also issuing false prophecies. How is that any of her business?

It may be true that one silly pastor flogged a sheep to death in the name of exorcising demons; but that is no premise for the RDC, who took oath to defend the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda to pluck out the entire Bill of Rights – Chapter Four – in the name of regulating religion.

Truth be told, “non-mainstream” churches have had their share of controversy; but it is foolhardy to ban them.

Under the Constitution, people are free to worship anyone or anything and to open up places of worship – it doesn’t matter how crazy their worship and style of preaching may be – as long as they are not breaking any law. That is the essence of Articles 29 and 45. When they commit crimes, you simply prosecute them under the relevant laws. Not even the President – properly acting within the parameters of legislation – has the power to ban a church. Just for the record: at its most basic, under Ugandan law, a church does not need registration to operate – unless it is carrying out activities beyond merely gathering to worship. Whatever else you hear is legal fiction.

Immediately after the 2011 general election, Uganda entered economic turmoil as inflation and depreciation of the shilling rode roughshod. At our time of need, the President, strangely, sought retrospective approval from Parliament for picking up, several weeks earlier, more than $740 million allegedly to purchase six Sukhoi fighter jets. It’s an old story in public domain. Uganda was at peace, there was no foreseeable threat internal or external.

Stranger still, government hadn’t yet accounted for Shs600 billion earlier taken from the Treasury. In a country firmly in the grip of a military junta, there is little one can do about certain things, apart from speaking truth to power. Let’s just say that no one believed – you can check with the establishment which sold us the birds – that six Sukhoi cost that much money. And no auditor, however clumsy, would pass the transaction as clean. It was swept under the carpet as “classified expenditure”.



And as the money had been taken out during election time, the only reasonable conclusion, as Opposition parliamentarians put it, was that the money had been deployed to help this government “win” the election. If there is anything that the Museveni administration has excelled at, it is fleecing a population that watches helplessly as billion after billion after billion; trillion after trillion after trillion, is unashamedly stolen.

Going by the wisdom of the Omoro RDC then, government should be banned, since it has fleeced people for too long; and killed in broad daylight, at the slightest excuse, those who dare challenge the powers that be. What the Omoro RDC wants, however, methinks, is not for government to be banned; rather that stealing and killing should remain the monopoly of government. So in Omoro, pastors are paying the price for daring to step into hallowed domain.

But do we need government anyway? Sounds like a silly question till you consider that Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States famously said, in defence of free speech, “If I were to choose between having a government without newspapers and newspapers without a government, I’d not hesitate to choose the latter”.

The coronavirus pandemic suggests Uganda would work well without a government; after all, it couldn’t prevent a crisis, has failed to manage it, officers are looting monies by the billion as people die because they cannot access hospitals, and those in hospitals can’t get basic stuff like oxygen. We treat ourselves at home or in private hospitals. All along, our kids have always gone to private schools. Instead of protecting us, the armed forces prey on us. We are managing well… on our own.

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda gtegulle@gmail.com