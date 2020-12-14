Covid-19 recovery: Place human rights at the core

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored how interrelated and progressively more susceptible we are to universal tremors and threats.

The impact of Covid-19 has exposed deep-rooted inequality, with the most vulnerable people hit hardest. The pandemic has exposed structural botches in Uganda’s economic, political and social systems that have been crowned with situations of food insecurity, human rights abuses, riots/protests and displacements.

These conditions have ensued from political pronouncements spanning decades, together with unfettered corporate power, which have destabilised human rights.

From the onset, government took the necessary processes to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which involved effecting lockdowns that resulted into travel restraints, closure of educational institutions, prohibiting public gatherings, among others. The measures have had enormous impacts on communities, education, families and its connections intensifying on the already prevailing inequalities.

While authorities have put emphasis on response at national level, Uganda also needs reinforced international collaboration and reciprocated support to withstand the recovery from the pandemic and its impacts both short, medium and long term.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has often stressed numerous rights at the forefront in this contagion, some of which are the right to health and access to health care with universal health coverage being vital, right to life and obligation to protect life, right of freedom of movement, freedom of expression, among others.

In the process of Covid-19 recovery, one of the important lessons leaders need to pick is investing in the protection of social and economic rights of citizens by learning from mistakes made and the negative impacts of the pandemic on the populations. There is an opportunity of new economic and social perceptive for novel workable ideas.

As a right enshrined in the 1995 Constitution, every citizen needs to be informed, have a voice and participate in the systems which largely place a lot of demand on how government acts.

In the Covid-19 recovery process, government more than ever needs to be very transparent, responsive and accountable to the people they are seeking to protect, especially with the forthcoming general elections.

For government to secure obedience from the citizenry, there should be a level of trust built and trust depends on transparency and involvement.

When this is implemented to the core, the quality of leadership will be tested and the implications will have long-term effects both in responding to the spread of the virus and in recovery, where reconstruction of the social fabric and economy will occur.

In his addresses to the nation, President Museveni has always mentioned how Covid-19 does not discriminate, but its impacts certainly do. There has been exposure of profound flaws in public services delivery and operational inequalities that has hindered access to necessary services.

The health sector, for instance, with its already underlying factors that impede hasty access to health services, has placed a need for speedy address going forward.

These and many more approaches will ensure better outcomes in the Covid-19 recovery process since the UN Secretary-General already made the international human rights framework a central part of the United Nations new prevention agenda.

In Uganda, it is not difficult to realise how human rights are under pressure and are being deliberately undermined with cases of extensive harassment of human rights defenders, something which raises concern.

Thus, when human rights are presented from the highest levels of the United Nations as the most effective approach to guide states through the recovery process of the pandemic, it is incumbent upon government, civil society, private sector and development partners to recognise its importance on the citizenry and influence Social Development Goals realisation.

Ms Obwana is programme officer – Civil Society Alliance for Nutrition Uganda.

georginemarine@gmail.com

