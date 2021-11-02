Augustine Bahemuka


Covid-19 testing: The good, bad and ugly

By  AUGUSTINE BAHEMUKA

Ngugi Wa Thiong’o fiercely traces this tendency in the colonized mind. The colonized, he argues, was conditioned to think that the colonizer is superior in all ways. 

The good, bad and ugly is a title to the 1966 classic film about three men searching for a fortune in a graveyard way out in the desert. To some, including the writer and his primary school folks, the soundtrack of this movie is all that is left to recollect about it. However, the dramatic and chaotic scenes at Entebbe International Airport that we were treated to last week demonstrated the good, bad and ugly sides of government’s decision to test air-travelers. I am an ardent listener of The Capital Gang, a weekly talk show that airs on one of the radio stations in Kampala and my favourite gangster hails from Kiira Municipality. 

