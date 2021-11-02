Covid-19 testing: The good, bad and ugly

The good, bad and ugly is a title to the 1966 classic film about three men searching for a fortune in a graveyard way out in the desert. To some, including the writer and his primary school folks, the soundtrack of this movie is all that is left to recollect about it. However, the dramatic and chaotic scenes at Entebbe International Airport that we were treated to last week demonstrated the good, bad and ugly sides of government’s decision to test air-travelers. I am an ardent listener of The Capital Gang, a weekly talk show that airs on one of the radio stations in Kampala and my favourite gangster hails from Kiira Municipality.

An argument in favour of government arose on last week’s programme regarding its decision to take over Covid-19 testing at the airport. Lydia Wanyoto, one of the partcipants on the show argued that criticism of the chaotic scenes that circulated on social media platforms should be considered viz-a-vis the new charges of Covid-19 tests.

Indeed, it is commendable that government considered this bold step albeit coming after prolonged public outcry of the unjust and exorbitant charges for Covid-19 testing to the benefit of a few. That one is charged $30 per test and their results received in the next hour, at least on paper, should be good news to air-travelers, especially those that have first-hand experience of the previous inconveniences. The use of foreign currency to price the Covid-19 test shouldn’t go unnoticed though!



My conviction was that our good President’s visit to the newly established testing facility at the airport was assurance that all was set. However, the chaos reinstated levels of inefficiency that government has struggled with, evidently during this pandemic. In such instances, critical study of factors that affect transition from one process to another, directly or indirectly, becomes inevitable for the project to be successful. For instance, statistics of recent passenger departures and arrivals at Entebbe Airport can assist to estimate how many tests may be carried out per day.



This would have avoided the long waiting hours due to “influx of travelers”. We can easily agree that an international airport such as Entebbe makes long-term impressions about us as a nation to travelers from other countries, especially first-time visitors. I would not like to imagine what transpires in the mind of some chap from somewhere in Latin America or South-East Asia who amidst such confusion on foreign land, is forced to wait longer for their test results, unless they are tourists!

The ugly side of last week’s airport chaos struck me the most. I learnt from this newspaper that in her address, the minister of health assured Ugandans that there were no tourists held up in last week’s fiasco because they have a separate waiting area prepared for them after sample removal. I struggled to put my head around this. With all due respect, am not sure if this was meant to console or degrade our fellow returning Ugandans to the level of second-class citizenry! The tendency of offering foreigners better treatment than citizens is not uncommon.

It has also been reported in sectors such as trade and business to the extent that it has become a cutting-edge for [foreign] investors over local competitors, including Nile perch fishermen. The irony herein is that Ugandan folks may not be accorded the same ‘special’ treatment when they travel abroad for business. Ngugi Wa Thiong’o fiercely traces this tendency in the colonized mind. The colonized, he argues, was conditioned to think that the colonizer is superior in all ways.

Over and above, I remain optimistic that the government can perform better in its handling of the Covid-19 testing. This could become another scorecard for government in this pandemic alongside that the significant spike in Covid-19 vaccinations that Uganda has registered in the last two months.



Mr Augustine Bahemuka is a commentator on issues of peace and society.

[email protected]