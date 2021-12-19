Covid-19 townhalls: A voice that challenged the mainstream narrative

In 2020, life, as many knew it, was horribly interrupted with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2021 has been, for many, a fight and a struggle for the return to normalcy.

Over the course of the past few months, there has been a number of panel discussions centered around Covid-19, its effects on livelihoods, different sectors of the economy and different responses to the pandemic adopted by different nations.

Notable among these panel discussions has been the weekly virtual town hall meetings hosted on the End Lockdown Facebook Page.

The all-round panels consist of several experts in a wide range of fields, including but not limited to: lawyers, human rights activists, medical doctors, biomedical scientists, pharmacists, immunologists, teachers, journalists, social commentators, politicians, religious leaders and parents from all around the world.

Given that for the past two years, the main stream media has propagated only one view-point with any dissenting voices being quashed, silenced and ultimately being written off as misinformation, these discussions are a timely and welcome platform for people with alternative views to express themselves freely.

From the past 10 virtual town hall meetings, it has become clear that an increasing number of people that were initially compliant and ready to fall in line with government’s way of dealing with the pandemic have overtime, become agitated, frustrated and are less compliant to the restrictions set in place.

Over the past one year, there has been an awakening of sorts: from all around the world, multitudes of people are starting to understand how much ruling governments have taken advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to get away with tyranny and gross human rights abuse.

From recurring lockdowns, that incapacitated several business and negatively impacted the mental health of many, to senseless curfews, mask and vaccine mandates, it is apparent that even in the most compliant of societies, there is only so much that people can take.

The town hall meetings have been instrumental in punching holes in several measures adopted in the management of Covid-19 under the guise of following the science.

Some of the government stances that have been questioned are;

• The continuous use of lockdowns when in fact they have proven quite useless in the past as afar as containing the spread of the virus.

• The continued lockdown of worship places under the guise of “they are super spreaders” while less organised and more crowded places like downtown markets continue to operate freely.

• The prolonged closure of schools yet children are the least affected age group by covid-19.

• The implementation of curfews without any convincing explanation on how it aids in the fight against Covid-19.

• The mandating of vaccines in several public and work places whilst ignoring the option of natural immunity for a disease that has a 99.9 percent recovery rate.

These town hall meetings may have started off as a small indistinct voice amid the roaring voice of main stream media agenda but it is definitely a voice that is growing louder and reigning over the popular narrative.

The hunger for freedom is spreading like wildfire and people are no longer lazily sitting by, waiting to just be told what to do or not to do; they are doing their own research, speaking and standing up to any tyranny perpetuated by those that claim to be fighting the pandemic.

There is no doubt that this movement of people that choose faith over fear, freedom over control will keep growing as more and more people get a better understanding of the events that have happened in the past two years.