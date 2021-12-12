Covid-19: Uganda must adopt a scientifically appropriate approach

Eva Mugisa

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has also innovated Covidex, whose Berberine content has been scientifically proven to be active against coronaviruses. Though shunned by WHO, Covidex is undergoing clinical trials and has shown to be effective with minimal side effects.

For two years, the world has been in a race to contain the Covid-19 infections. The USA has seemingly set the global standard for management of the pandemic, with scientists from the World Health Organisation and Centre for Disease Control recommending the generally implemented Standard Operating Procedures, as well as vaccination with the novel mRNA Covid vaccines. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.