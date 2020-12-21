Covid deaths due to oxygen shortage were avoidable

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Daily Monitor of December 10 reported a miscarriage of service delivery that ‘Covid-19 patients die as oxygen crisis hits hospitals.’ Sometimes patients die due to lack of knowledge rather than lack of resources since we keep discovering alternative solutions.

This crisis was avoidable if policy makers at the Ministry of Health were cooperating with researchers like me who has worked tirelessly over the past 18 years to develop an innovative solution that quickens recovery from infections, including Covid-19. The editors of the Saturday Monitor were cognizant of our predicament in fighting Covid-19 with meager resources and thereby published my innovation’s article titled; ‘Here is how we can nip Covid-19 in the bud’ on November 14. My article alluded to the fact that controlling the earliest symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever and cough by means of external cooling, is a cost effective means of restricting it before it progresses to severe status of shortness of breath and respiratory failure.

I conducted research that has gathered a mounting body of scientific evidence from various authors clearly indicating that external cooling prevents excessive inflammation, which immune response is primarily implicated in the severe symptoms, including shortness of breath and respiratory failure. These severe symptoms manifest just over five days from the onset of illness, which affords us some time to reduce inflammation and stop its progression to severe status. It is much easier to uproot a seedling than uproot a tree. Practicing external cooling is a race with time to control infections at their earliest and mildest stages to render them toothless. External cooling does not require importing any product apart from learning how to optimise room ventilation and body wrappings to control body temperature. I applied external cooling to easily recover from Covid-19 based on my experience of using it to quicken recovery from common colds, influenza and malaria over the past 18 years.

I produced a detailed broadly referenced clinical guideline to inform the populace on applying various methods of external cooling to quicken recovery from Covid-19, colds, influenza, malaria and future pandemics. Nobody should be dying of shortage of oxygen due to Covid-19 in Uganda in light of my research findings on protecting the respiratory system from excessive inflammation.

I submitted my research findings to several government officials including top policy makers in the ministry of health who turned a deaf ear to me. Their conduct breached my right to response within two weeks and right to participate in the development of health policies as provided in the ministry of health clients’ charter. Why does the government keep wasting taxpayers’ money on sponsoring brilliant students to obtain university degrees if ministers are reluctant to absorb valuable research output that we generate?

Researchers assess problems to determine solutions that are appropriate in our context. We are not brainless to keep importing every foreign product. Our ministers are highly paid with liberty to import foreign solutions but apparently neglect local innovations that would save the lives of most citizens. Government has a long way to go to convince all policy makers to embrace ‘buy Uganda build Uganda’ policy otherwise they would not be turning a deaf ear to me.

Ronald Eporu

eporuronald@gmail.com