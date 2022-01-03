Covid deepening Africa’s dependence on the West

Emilly Comfort Maractho

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • For instance, most rich nations are cautiously or not issuing visas to their countries except for emergencies even though we know citizens from these countries are flocking the continent for less than important reasons or to participate in tourism.

Advocates for vaccine justice and equity have continued to demand fairness in vaccination decisions that ensure not only rich nations are protected from coronavirus but the world at large. It is clear that concentrating protection in some countries is no gain for all countries.

