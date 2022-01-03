Covid deepening Africa’s dependence on the West

Advocates for vaccine justice and equity have continued to demand fairness in vaccination decisions that ensure not only rich nations are protected from coronavirus but the world at large. It is clear that concentrating protection in some countries is no gain for all countries.

As such, there has been emphatic pleas by some African leaders that the ‘know how’ of these Covid-19 vaccines are shared to enable them ‘make’ their own vaccines.

President Cyril Ramaposa of South Africa recently made a compelling case for South Africa and other African countries with good capacity and credible health infrastructure to be considered worthy of ‘making’ the vaccines locally. This would in part address the complex logistics associated with the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and maybe deal with the notion that vaccines donated to Africa are of less superior quality.

To date, several rich nations have donated much-needed doses, only for some of these to expire because like most free things, they may arrive late and are expensive in the long run. The drama keeps unfolding as to how much protection each vaccine offers. It may seem, Africa will continue to play the catch up game if they do not redirect their steps in the wake of Covid-19 realities.

Very little is often expected of African leaders, for the most part castigated for rarely honouring the trust that African peoples give them. Sometimes, with good reason when the conduct of many are put under scrutiny.

For Wangari Maathai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, ‘what has held Africa back, and continues to do so, has its origins in a lack of principled, ethical leadership’. This narrative continues to permeate the development literature. There is no doubt, that Africa has its leadership deficits which accounts for many of its problems. However, the global structure of development remains an even bigger challenge to leadership on the continent. The emergence of Omicron is the latest reality of how complex and precarious the Covid-19 situation remains, in a global system that constantly puts Africa in disadvantage.

For instance, most rich nations are cautiously or not issuing visas to their countries except for emergencies even though we know citizens from these countries are flocking the continent for less than important reasons or to participate in tourism. For the most part, international travel is happening and is largely responsible for the quick spread of Covid-19.

Sadly, because African countries cannot cope with full blown spread of the coronavirus for several reasons, especially weak health infrastructure, they quickly resort to lock downs to ‘manage’.

The stream of unfairness in travel and vaccination decisions are clear signs of Covid-19 deepening Africa’s dependence on the West and rolling back some gains made on the independence front. Perhaps, African countries, clearly challenged by the logistics of vaccination even when ‘free’ vaccines have been made available, ought to look beyond the notion that the only way out of this maze is vaccination, social distancing and wearing masks. The last two seem to have largely failed in most parts of our countries. Seeing scenes of Christmas holidays in the countryside in Uganda for instance, demonstrates how much of a lost cause this is. Neither social distancing nor wearing of masks have become a culture in the so called ‘new normal’.

While we must continue to encourage a rapid uptake of the vaccine, social distancing and wearing of masks, we should also be doing our best to see to it that there is an African solution to this problem if we are to cope with the changing form of Covid-19 and revive our struggling economies.

We need to be studying what has kept Africa afloat to date besides the known solutions. We should wonder because it cannot be vaccination since we know we have a dismal number of those vaccinated. It cannot be social distancing and wearing of masks, because we also know that these have largely failed in most of our settings.

In fact, most lockdown measures were not exactly adhered to, if curfew in Uganda is to be an example. With schools being firmly closed for close to two years, I have once in a while seen a child in uniform with a back pack walking down some road. And clearly, it is not that our health systems acted up and rescued millions from Covid-19 although some lives were saved. And we do know from numerous anecdotes that testing has been a real challenge, including the credibility of the tests in some cases.

Our research should not just be focusing on aspects of ‘the science and the cures’, but also the things that have kept most people alive without the necessary conditions in place. Government and partners should be funding and doing research that documents how the continent is responding to Covid-19. To date, much of the research is done in the global north and we are recipients. There is need to bring perspectives from the global south beyond treatment. Otherwise, we are only deepening Africa’s dependence problems.