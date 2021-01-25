Covid treatment: Giving  credit where it is due

By Dr Fabiono Okware More by this Author

The government relaxed the lockdown, allowing the population to return to the economic activities to boost the country’s economy and also participate in the campaigns for the 2021 General Elections as mandated by the Constitution.

However, these two activities have increased the spread of Covid-19. I travelled on a business trip to my home town of Soroti recently and returned on the following day. Let me share how I happened to suspect to have contracted the virus.

I bought ripe bananas on my way, picked one and consumed, followed by a drink of water. After about an hour, I started feeling a sour throat, requiring its clearing all along my journey. The following morning I developed cough, flu and fever. I gave it two days, opting for simple medication of steaming myself with tablets expecting to shred off! The fourth day, the cough intensified! This is when I was rushed into a nearby clinic within my locality. The clinic admitted me. However, after three days in the clinic, there was no change!

We opted to change, preferring a better facility. This is where I happen to have met my December Hero, Dr Dan Oriba, attached to both Kiruddu and Mulago hospitals.

At that time, he was rendering services at an IAA facility at Kireka, IMC.

The nurses and staff at the facility were very cooperative and rushed me to Dr Oriba who was on duty at about 6.30pm. After examining me, realising high temperature and breathing difficulties indicating signs of the Covid-19, he immediately requested my daughters to rush me to Kiruddu Hospital.



Upon arrival, Dr Oriba had already reached the facility by 8pm. At 10pm, nonetheless, as a committed professional, he personally swung into action, mobilising his colleagues on how urgent it was to save my life, a Covid-19 case!

I am emphasising on this because he acted professionally, with a duty of care! This is the message I have for all professionals in all categories in the economy.

The duty of care, as legally articulated is very important to bring satisfaction to your clients. Of course, while at Kiruddu hospital, things were not rosy! Though a government facility, there is implied cost-sharing! Government employed doctors and nurses were available and prescribe medicine.

The main challenges at Kiruddu hospital were numerous; congestion, insufficient oxygen, given the influx of patients, inadequate medical staff overwhelmed by patient numbers and few gadgets for medical examination (metre for checking oxygen circulation, oxygen spots, etc.).

These are being shared by medical staffs, who at times get demotivated. True, government has invested, but it is inadequate!

Following the inadequate facilities at Kiruddu hospital, My Hero doctor and colleagues decided to refer me, a Covid-19 case to New Mulago hospital. My observation and findings came to reality that government is trying to save its citizens! The renovation work on wards has been done, though in some not complete. There is continuous maintenance and cleanliness in the wards.

As citizens, we should also rally behind government and its officials in championing approved SoPs. The government did its part, sensitising in the first phase, it is now ours! As we sing the first stance of our National anthem, ‘Oh Uganda, May God Uphold Thee’, we are also expected to exercise God’s gifts to us of courage, knowledge and understanding to make sense of our situation!

