Prime

Covid vaccination is key to a new normal    

Timothy Nsubuga

By  Guest Columnists

What you need to know:

Self groups are one of the ways  to  encourage  covid 19  vaccination  and  in  this opinion  leaders  in the  community   can    inform  the masses about  covid vaccines available  in  the  country.

     



Related

Covid-19

In Uganda   the   corona  virus  situation    has  rapidly  improved  and  this   shown  with low  levels  of infection   as evidenced   with  the   statics  released   by Ministry of  Health  .

The   rapid  improvement   in  the   corona virus   situation has  been  basically  due   to  the   vaccination  policy 

Though  the  vaccination  campaign  is  moving on well they  are  still challenges  that  prevent Uganda as a country  from having  a fully vaccinated  population  and this is due to things like  religious  beliefs and  misinformation  spread  on social media  and the arguments  presented  in this article show  why most people  in Uganda  should support  vaccination as a way of  building a road to a new normal.

 Currently  am  of the  belief  that  vaccination is important in the  day  to  day  setting  of  the  new  normal  and this  is   due to the fact   that Covid  vaccination is important   in that it  reduces  the   risk  of  infection  and its   clearly  seen when once  the   body is   inoculated   with  a  corona  virus  vaccine  the   body  immediately   begins  producing  antibodies  to  fight  coronavirus .  The antibodies help the immune system to fight   the   corona virus   in case a person has been exposed to the disease. Herd immunity is   gained when people are vaccinated against Covid 19. Herd immunity refers to a population being protected against an infectious   disease. Thus  this suggests  covid 19    vaccination  reduces the   chances of people  getting  infected   and  this  in turn   contributes  to  community  protection reducing  the likelihood of  virus  transmission.

 After    receiving  the corona  virus  jab  am  certain  that it also  protects  against  severe  illness  and  this clearly depicted   with the exceptional studies of  three vaccines  Johnson and  Johnson , AstraZeneca  and Pfizer  which have been  medically proven  to  be  effective in enabling   the  body  to  fight against severe illness   that  are  caused  by    the  Covid 19.

 Inoculation  against  covid   19  has made me and many others   have  the  confidence  that it’s a  safer  way   for  people  to  build  protection    against  covid ,and  this  is  evidently  seen when   the  body  easily  develops anti  bodies   that    can respond    to  Covid  19  without ‘  somebody  having  to experience  sickness.

I would  strongly  encourage Ugandans  to  watch and  listen  to  the short  adverts and plays  on television  and  radio  stations  that  talk  about   covid   and  this in the long run provides   enlightenment  to  people and thus it  encourages  people  to  get inoculated  against  covid 19.

Social  media  is  one  of the  greatest  tools  of  influence  in Uganda   currently  and  this  basically  due to the persuasive  and informative  covid vaccination  messages that  can be   used  to  influence  people in   Uganda  to  go  and   get  inoculated  against  covid  19 with  the  vaccines  available   like Pfizer  AstraZeneca , and Sinovac.

Self  groups are one of the ways  to  encourage  covid 19  vaccination  and  in  this opinion  leaders  in the  community   can    further  more  elaborate   the    dangers   of  covid 19 and also inform  the masses about  covid vaccines available  in  the  country  and   this  in turn will encourage   people to  take up  vaccination  in order  to  develop  herd  immunity that  will  help  mitigate  the  spread of covid.

 The  path  leading   to  a new  normal   with  a world of covid  19 might  be  tough ,but  in order    for this transition to be  smooth it’s  important for  you and   me  to   support  the vaccination  programme  to   create a world  that  is free  of the  nuisance  known as  covid  19.

Mr Timothy Nsubuga  is a Uganda  Christian University  Intern  with   the  Public relations  department.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.