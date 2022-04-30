Covid vaccination is key to a new normal    









Covid-19

In Uganda the corona virus situation has rapidly improved and this shown with low levels of infection as evidenced with the statics released by Ministry of Health .

The rapid improvement in the corona virus situation has been basically due to the vaccination policy

Though the vaccination campaign is moving on well they are still challenges that prevent Uganda as a country from having a fully vaccinated population and this is due to things like religious beliefs and misinformation spread on social media and the arguments presented in this article show why most people in Uganda should support vaccination as a way of building a road to a new normal.

Currently am of the belief that vaccination is important in the day to day setting of the new normal and this is due to the fact that Covid vaccination is important in that it reduces the risk of infection and its clearly seen when once the body is inoculated with a corona virus vaccine the body immediately begins producing antibodies to fight coronavirus . The antibodies help the immune system to fight the corona virus in case a person has been exposed to the disease. Herd immunity is gained when people are vaccinated against Covid 19. Herd immunity refers to a population being protected against an infectious disease. Thus this suggests covid 19 vaccination reduces the chances of people getting infected and this in turn contributes to community protection reducing the likelihood of virus transmission.

After receiving the corona virus jab am certain that it also protects against severe illness and this clearly depicted with the exceptional studies of three vaccines Johnson and Johnson , AstraZeneca and Pfizer which have been medically proven to be effective in enabling the body to fight against severe illness that are caused by the Covid 19.

Inoculation against covid 19 has made me and many others have the confidence that it’s a safer way for people to build protection against covid ,and this is evidently seen when the body easily develops anti bodies that can respond to Covid 19 without ‘ somebody having to experience sickness.

I would strongly encourage Ugandans to watch and listen to the short adverts and plays on television and radio stations that talk about covid and this in the long run provides enlightenment to people and thus it encourages people to get inoculated against covid 19.

Social media is one of the greatest tools of influence in Uganda currently and this basically due to the persuasive and informative covid vaccination messages that can be used to influence people in Uganda to go and get inoculated against covid 19 with the vaccines available like Pfizer AstraZeneca , and Sinovac.

Self groups are one of the ways to encourage covid 19 vaccination and in this opinion leaders in the community can further more elaborate the dangers of covid 19 and also inform the masses about covid vaccines available in the country and this in turn will encourage people to take up vaccination in order to develop herd immunity that will help mitigate the spread of covid.

The path leading to a new normal with a world of covid 19 might be tough ,but in order for this transition to be smooth it’s important for you and me to support the vaccination programme to create a world that is free of the nuisance known as covid 19.