Create a conducive learning environment

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations commenced on October 13, marking a significant milestone for the 432,159 Senior Four candidates registered to sit their final papers this academic year.

Understandably, the third term and examination period are often marked by tighter schedules for learners in candidate classes and increased pressures to achieve top grades. Schools often adjust learning routines — requiring learners to report earlier, extending study hours, giving a lot of homework and regular tests to help learners memorise, and inviting resource teachers for extra lessons. Amidst the pressure, teachers resort to using a lot of corporal punishment and which affects the learners’ mental health and wellbeing.

Reflecting on my personal experience as a learner, I recall how teachers gave us bi-weekly tests and beat those who failed to get a certain pass mark -- all aimed at pressurising learners for good grades. While these approaches were intended to motivate, they often caused fear, anxiety, and emotional distress among learners. However, heightened academic pressure during the final term is not always the most effective driver of performance. Prioritising learners’ emotional and psychological wellbeing is essential to ensure that candidates face their final exams in a healthy mental and emotional state.

Creating a psychologically supportive learning environment—where teachers demonstrate empathy, kindness, and compassion toward learners—is key to their success. Fostering a psychologically supportive learning environment doesn’t need financial investment but calls for willpower, intentional leadership, committed educators, and a culture of care. A conducive learning environment is not limited only to the third term where pressure for good grades is heightened; it should reflect in how the schools go about their day-to-day operations.

Drawing from over 20 years of experience, here are some practical ideas to promote a conducive psychological learning environment. Promoting friendly and supportive relationships among learners and between learners and teachers. Cultivating a culture of non-violence in all school interactions — especially in discipline management. Replacing corporal punishment with alternatives such as discipline talks for learners to reflect about their behaviour, written apologies, or behavioural agreements—encourages accountability and growth while preserving learners’ dignity. Teachers who model respectful behaviour become powerful role models in shaping learners’ character.

School administrators should ensure the provision of physical facilities but also champion policies that prioritise learner welfare, teacher development, and community involvement. When parents, teachers, and school leaders work together, school becomes more than just a place to pass exams — it becomes a place where learners grow into capable and confident citizens. Creating platforms for learners to be heard. For instance, rather than simply reading out school rules or policies, schools can hold regular class meetings where learners are encouraged to share their thoughts and experiences.

This not only empowers them but also helps educators understand how learners experience their learning environment. Ultimately, the most successful schools are those that provide balanced environments where learners feel physically safe, emotionally supported to work towards better academic grades. Such environments not only improve academic performance but also cultivate lifelong skills, confidence, and emotional resilience.





The author, Mastula Nakiboneka, works with Raising Voices