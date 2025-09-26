Create a workplace that is inclusive

A people-centric workplace culture can be the foundation of an organisation that truly improves people’s lives – within the organisation, but also among customers and the broader society. Often, it is leaders, and their management style that shape the workplace experience of our people. In this context, leadership development programmes can be invaluable, helping to develop the next generation of young leaders. Talent should be developed at every level of a business, but it is also true that when you invest in leaders, there is a cascading effect, as they communicate your values and goals throughout the business.

A people-conscious organisation cannot take anything for granted. Even if it is setting benchmarks within its sector, and attracting the right people, all of that can change overnight. Attracting, growing and retaining the best people requires constant effort. The organisation must work to ensure it consistently offers leading levels of remuneration, benefits and rewards. Change is inevitable, whether it’s a corporate takeover, economic fluctuations or social upheaval. Part of looking after your people must involve constant, systematic communication, explaining how any major changes will impact them within the business. The way I see it, it’s about ensuring that people are comfortable and confident, and it’s an ongoing process.

Of course, every staff member is unique. A caring business must be inclusive of every type of person, their culture, their tastes and their preferences. That means encouraging diversity at all levels, striving to listen to employee concerns and engaging constantly. Career paths should be tailored to meet the aspirations of every individual staff member. But this cannot be done through generic hierarchy plotting. It needs to show concern that the individual may fully realise their hopes and dreams within the organisation.

Managing careers may require a range of sophisticated systems, including digital channels, artificial intelligence, and deep data analytics. However, one cannot lose sight of the fact that people all have the need to be heard, valued and appreciated. This is why it takes a particular type of person to be an HR practitioner. An HR professional must inspire trust from their colleagues, and make them feel that they are being taken care of. They must be good listeners, who can provide empathy and support, while still providing useful, relevant information in an honest way. When employees have problems, they come to us. We must ensure we treat them with the kindness they deserve, so that they feel respected and heard. We must see ourselves in the people we work with.

On the organisational level, a successful HR function amplify this human empathy using data and digital tools. HR plays a major role in growing organisational culture. But any multinational, or pan-African business must also take into account the culture of their host country. Nonetheless, there are many universal values that transcend borders and bind people together. Another component of staff satisfaction is giving them a chance to be directly involved in giving back to their communities. HR and corporate affairs can play an incredible role here, facilitating community outreach events, fundraising initiatives or visits to schools, shelters or retirement homes, where staff can offer practical support.

To unlock their full potential, any business operating in Africa must also be an inclusive, diverse organisation. Focus on gender diversity at the highest level, through women’s leadership programmes is key, helping to grow the next generation of women managers in our business.

Ms Catia Teixeira, Group Executive Head of Human Capital for Multichoice Africa Holdings.



