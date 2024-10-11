Creating a healthier workplace: Prioritising mental health

On October 10, 2024, we celebrated World Mental Health Day with the theme, “It is time to prioritize mental health in the workplace.” This theme, chosen by a global vote including members of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), stakeholders, and supporters, underscores the critical importance of mental health in our professional environments.

According to the WHO, mental health is “a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community.” Mental health is as crucial as physical health. However, unlike physical ailments, mental health issues are often invisible and harder to identify. This makes it even more important to prioritize and address mental health proactively.

Mental health in the workplace is a shared responsibility, but managers play a pivotal role. Often, managers may not realize that their actions and decisions can push employees to their limits. Work pressure, power dynamics, and the handling of teams by line managers are critical factors that influence employees’ mental health. Managers should foster good working relationships and create environments that promote relaxation and well-being, not just productivity.

At Unilever, we prioritize our employees’ well-being through several key initiatives. Our Wellbeing Framework focuses on four main pillars: Purposeful, mental, emotional, and physical well-being, helping employees connect with their purpose, manage mental health, maintain emotional balance, and stay physically healthy. Our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) offers 24/7 support via phone or text providing services such as in-house counseling for face-to-face, life coaching, financial well-being, and resilience training. We have earned recognitions severally due to our commitment to creating a positive work environment, earning us top employer awards.

Self-awareness is key to maintaining mental health. Employees should observe their environment and understand their limits. Leaders, too, must recognize that they are not immune to stress and should create avenues for relaxation within the workplace. The tone of voice and communication style of managers can significantly impact employees’ mental health.

At Unilever Uganda, we emphasize that “work is not a torture test; nothing we do is worth dying for.” Employees are encouraged to relax, stay calm, and breathe. Understanding the person behind the manager and approaching them with sensitivity is essential.

While managers have a significant role, employees are responsible for their well-being. This includes getting to know colleagues from different cultures and backgrounds, adapting to changes, and letting go of things that no longer serve them. Finding a balance in well-being through activities like golf, swimming, walking, running, or socializing is crucial.

Employees should avoid escape routes like unhealthy addictions, which only prolong the situation. Instead, they should focus on positive coping mechanisms and take responsibility for their overall well-being, including mental, physical, and social health. Learning, growing, developing, and socializing are key to better adaptation.

In conclusion, prioritizing mental health in the workplace is not just a necessity but a responsibility for managers and employees. Let us all work together to create a healthier, and supportive work environment.