Creating a living wage from fish maw

On June 27, Daily Monitor ran a story on Page 13 titled “How fish maw can propel Uganda to first world.”

True, we are sitting on wealth that would turn this country around in six years, if given attention.

Below is a brief from my research about the potential of ennuni (fish maw), which is extracted from Nile Perch.

Introduced into Lake Victoria in 1947 by an Italian priest, the Nile Perch survives only in fresh water.

Nile Perch is purely carnivorous and hunts on its own. As of today, farming Nile perch is impossible, Uganda’s blessing in disguise.

At about 1.5 years old, the Nile Perch is about 50cm and spawns about 2 million eggs twice a year. It lays eggs on lake shores. Hatching is poor at about 10,000 or less in tinny fingerings then to adults.

In an environment with plenty of prey, the Nile Perch will grow to 300kg in four to seven years. At about 3 years up, some male Nile Perch may change to female and also lay two million eggs twice a year.

Compared to dairy farming, the Nile Perch herdsman is nature. The ennuni trader contributes absolutely nothing to the welfare of the Nile Perch.

While in a dairy farm, the milkman goes to milk the well- fed cow for fishing, we only buy nets and go fishing.

Currently fish maw for a big Nile Perch sells for $2,700 (about Shs10m), and middle ones for $1,000 (about Shs3.6m). The bigger the Nile Perch, the more the money.

In Uganda, We have plenty of fresh water where Nile Perch can inhabit normally.

Uganda uses a 1,750km perimeter of Lake Victoria, but is also blessed with other lakes such as Kyoga, Albert, George, and Edward. The estimated perimeter area of these four lakes is 1,800km.

Another Nile Perch breeding shoreline is Kalangala with 84 islands and an estimated 1,500km perimeter. Buvuma Islands too is another breeding shoreline.

Uganda also has more than 120 small lakes and wide River Nile parts with an estimated perimeter area of about 2,000km. Therefore, the total estimated area for both operation and breeding is about 7,050km.

It is high time we declared ennuni Uganda’s privileged special natural resource and introduce Nile Perch to all lakes and water bodies.

Additionally, we should harvest only Nile Perch whose ennuni will sell for $1,000 or more and install as many digital landing sites as long as the terrain, the fisher folks, and the basic infrastructure are in place. The basic infrastructure includes spy cameras, lap top, digital ID coder, and digital tag reader.

Government should also declare a six-month countrywide fishing holiday to allow proper preparation for all coming programmes.

Currently, only a few foreign companies export ennuni. Therefore, the government should remove all hindrances so that all Ugandan youth can legally export their ennuni.

All ennuni exports must pass through a customs digital weighing chute installed on all exits. This chute identifies the weight of each ennuni piece tagged to the owner, and all URA details in concert with the ennuni app.

Lastly, the government should allow an addendum to the current fish Bill before Parliament and include some special and specific laws concerning ennuni.

The current Fish Bill does not specifically address this ennuni issue.