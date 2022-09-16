Creating the Africa we want

With 54 countries and more than 3,000 tribes, diversity is enshrined within the African continent. Diversity and inclusion have been fronted as two vital aspects for sustainable growth and development.

With the world becoming more connected, diversity is all around us in the form of different cultures, backgrounds, and genders among other varying components.

As Africans what does this mean to us? Does it provide a basis for divisions or inclusion; of embracing every uniqueness around us and utilising it for the growth and development of our continent? While the latter is true, it is unfortunate that exclusion is still prevalent in modern Africa, and while great strides have been taken to increase diversity and inclusivity, gaps still exist in workplaces and societal levels.

The question to ask ourselves is whether this is the Africa we want. The truth is no one wants to feel alienated or have a sense of not belonging. We all want to belong. We all want to be treated fairly. We all want equal opportunities, and to thrive as well. If this is the case, then we all desire a diverse and inclusive Africa. We all want Africa to have a legacy of diversity and inclusion. We all want Africa to be a place where everyone feels safe and welcome, a hub of diverse talents, and a continent where diversity and inclusion are enshrined in everyone’s values and reflected in everyone’s actions. So, how do we create the Africa we want?

To create the Africa we want, we need diversity and inclusion in our legislation. Our governments have to design or revise diversity and inclusion policies. For example, achieving 50:50 gender parity is not impactful if the less-dominant gender feels excluded in the workplace or possesses few opportunities for career growth.

Policies have to ensure that opportunities are not provided based on people’s differences but on their competencies or skills. They have to create an environment where everyone is empowered and equipped to thrive.

Secondly, there is a need to increase conversations about diversity and inclusion to address all the myths concerning other people’s differences. Only then will they be receptive to other people’s differences and support them in belonging.

Creating a diverse and inclusive Africa starts with us. If we as individuals have our own forms of bias about people, it will reflect in how we relate with them. To improve our relationships with people who are different from us, we have to address our individual beliefs about them.

Thirdly, there is a need to increase awareness about diversity and inclusion right from the grassroots. Sometimes, even the right environment appears wrong to people who already feel they do not belong. Solving this calls for addressing the fears and misconceptions that marginalised groups have about themselves.

They have to know that they are valued, deserve a fair chance in their countries and that their differences are not a point of concern. This will boost their self-esteem and enable them to easily integrate into new settings.

Lastly, diversity and inclusion have to be reflected in our values and actions. This means we do not have to just talk the walk but walk the talk.

This commitment is needed on an individual level, at a corporate level, and in societies. We should approach everything we do from diverse and inclusive angles as we aim at creating equal opportunities for all. Creating the Africa we want can never be a one-man job but rather depends on all our efforts collectively as a continent.