Creating workplaces that work for all staff

How do you feel when you think about your workplace or wake up every morning knowing that you are going to spend the entire day with your work colleagues?

Quite plainly, how inclusive is your workplace? Many conversations about inclusivity encourage conducting inclusive audits to assess how inclusive workplaces are. You will be surprised to learn that inclusiveness is underrated. For example, many people think that when they hire more women or more people with disabilities, or more people of different ethnicities then they are inclusive. While this is true to an extent, inclusivity extends beyond diversity or equity.

Inclusivity is creating an environment where everybody feels they belong or amount to something. Inclusivity is ensuring that no one feels invisible or unwelcome in the workplace. It is more like building a strong family whose bonds are tied to purpose and work. From this, can you say that your workplace is inclusive enough?

At the African Diversity and Inclusion Centre, our key purpose is to promote inclusive societies and workplaces, and to achieve that, we work with different stakeholders.

Our experience working in different environments and with different people has taught us that creating inclusive workplaces is no mean feat although it is not impossible.

Workplaces bring together people of different backgrounds and cultures who have lived through different experiences. All these factors cause differences in personalities and perceptions and yet inclusivity aims to create an atmosphere where everybody feels welcome.

This means creating a place that promotes harmony among people of different personalities and perceptions. It means ensuring that all these people bring their authentic selves to work knowing that they matter, they are valued, they are treated equally, they are exposed to the same opportunities and they are heard. They are all given equal priority. Creating such a place is not easy but organisations can work towards achieving inclusivity.

Having a managerial team that values people and would like to achieve inclusivity is among the ways of creating inclusive workplaces. Leaders are followed. They are like drivers who drive other employees in whichever direction they want to go. If they are not inclusive and do not respect diversity and equity, then that will affect the entire organization because it will reflect in their hiring decisions, organisational culture, and the work environment.

It is thus important to ensure that leaders are trained in diversity, equity, and inclusion and they are knowledgeable about the different facets of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Another strategy is to create awareness about the different facets of diversity, equity, and inclusion across the entire organisation. It is not enough to gazette places for people with disabilities or hire an equal number of women, however important these efforts are, staff need to understand why this is being done and why it matters. They need to understand that decisions are not being made to cater for people who are different from them but to increase inclusivity within the organisation.

They also need to understand that just because some people are different, it does not mean they are different because they can do everything others can do and even do it better if given an enabling environment. By doing this, everyone will feel that irrespective of people’s differences, they are all contributing towards the same thing, and therefore, they deserve to be respected and treated well.

Lastly, creating proper communication channels to discuss emerging issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is important. These communication channels need to be clear and inclusive as well and should result in solutions.