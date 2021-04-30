Criticise but also recognise MPs’ efforts

By IBRAHIM A MANZIL More by this Author

In the Daily Monitor of April 27, Ivan Mubiru authored a letter to the editor titled, “MPs should take their duties seriously”, in which he launched a series of criticism on the character of MPs and suggested that MPs do not go about their duties seriously.

It is standard to note from the outset that it is well within Mubiru’s rights to critique Parliament, because it is voices such as these that improve the Legislature in its conduct of public affairs.

While we criticise MPs and Parliament, it is also good to take stock of progresses made and be cognizant of the efforts and sacrifices made by legislators that often go unnoticed.

It is not accurate to state, for instance, that “some of them [MPs] hardly say any word on the floor of Parliament and in Committees for the five years of their term”, and the author presents no evidence of such MPs, because none actually exists.

The MPs who do not always speak in plenary, do a lot of work in Committees, conduct crucial field oversight visits or are following up on important assignments given to them by the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, all of which feed into House business and has a bearing on the general performance of the Legislature.

The idea of tagging performance of MPs merely on the number of times they have spoken in plenary is misleading and does not take into account the numerous efforts, besides only speaking on the floor, which MPs embark on.

It also stems from an erroneous attempt to tag the output of Parliament on a single MP, yet the nature of conducting business can be likened to a conveyor belt where at every stage in processing business, several MPs make significant inputs, most often unnoticed, that yield reports presented in plenary.

Because the public doesn’t usually follow with keen interest the other work of MPs besides speaking in plenary, conclusions are often arrived at on their performance without due regard to the wide dimensions of their roles and the different stages where inputs are crucial but may not be done in public.

Then there is the issue of “questionable credentials, capacity and character of elected legislators”, quoting directly from the letter.

As earlier noted, the author avoids specifics, which complicates the work of attempting to impeach some of his clearly unfair and unsupported conclusions.

Whereas credentials is subjective, we usually use education and experience as the SI unit to gauge it, and if this holds true, then I would like to interest the author in the profile of MPs found at www.parliament.go.ug He will find that voters sent a variety of MPs with vast experience in various fields of business, public service, academia, e.tc.

And the beauty about this is that if the author believes he has better credentials than that of current office holders, then he has the opportunity to canvass this with voters to elect him, so as to enrich the pool of qualifications and expertise the Legislature can benefit from.

The author also challenges MPs to ensure schools, hospitals, are functional as opposed to ‘enriching’ themselves. I do not know whether this means MPs shouldn’t pursue legitimate business interests, or that whenever MPs sit, it is only their welfare they discuss.

MPs appropriate funds to finance the health, education, and other critical sectors, including energy and infrastructure to increase the country’s attractiveness for business and investment opportunities, efforts that are deliberate and well-intentioned.

It is not true and reeks of bias, the idea that MPs’ work only for themselves and do nothing else, yet even when the pandemic raged and the country closed down for business, MPs brushed aside the fears and uncertainties and kept showing up for duty to vote money to the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) to cushion entrepreneurs, provide funds for the health Ministry and enact the budget to keep government running.

Let’s, therefore, criticise Parliament on specific terms, and with the intention to build rather than destroy.

Mr Ibrahim Manzil is the information and public education officer, Parliament.